Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
16:48 29.04.2025

Stefanchuk: No one but NATO countries have right to veto Ukraine's path to Alliance

2 min read
Stefanchuk: No one but NATO countries have right to veto Ukraine's path to Alliance

No one but NATO countries have the right to veto Ukraine's path to the Alliance, said the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada, Ruslan Stefanchuk.

"We emphasized that no one but Ukraine and the Alliance countries have the right to veto Ukraine's choice and its path to the Alliance," Stefanchuk said during a joint briefing with President of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly, Marcos Perestrello, on Tuesday.

He asked his colleagues from the NATO PA to continue to support Ukraine on its path to NATO.

According to Stefanchuk, during the meeting with the NATO PA delegation, the problems that Ukraine faces in the context of countering constant Russian aggression were discussed.

In turn, Perestrello recalled that the NATO Parliamentary Assembly supported the Crimea platform before Russia's full-scale invasion, mobilized political support and military assistance in the parliaments of NATO countries, and created a special fund to assist the Verkhovna Rada.

"NATO must continue to play its role by coordinating assistance and training through the new command in Wiesbaden, fulfilling the financial commitments made at the Washington Summit, increasing the interoperability of Ukrainian armed forces with NATO, providing long-term practical support through a comprehensive assistance package, supporting Ukraine's defense industry, and leaving the door open for future membership," Perestrello emphasized.

Tags: #nato #stefanchuk #perestrello

MORE ABOUT

18:53 25.04.2025
Trump: Ukraine won’t be able to join NATO, Crimea will stay with Russia

Trump: Ukraine won’t be able to join NATO, Crimea will stay with Russia

20:28 22.04.2025
Zelenskyy on Russia's demands for NATO: Aggressor country cannot talk about security guarantees for Ukraine

Zelenskyy on Russia's demands for NATO: Aggressor country cannot talk about security guarantees for Ukraine

20:03 15.04.2025
We need to protect Ukraine, make sure Putin never repeats his attempts – NATO Secretary General

We need to protect Ukraine, make sure Putin never repeats his attempts – NATO Secretary General

19:12 15.04.2025
Rutte: NATO stands with Ukraine, our commitment is clear and concrete

Rutte: NATO stands with Ukraine, our commitment is clear and concrete

18:40 15.04.2025
It is precisely stability, predictability of support for Ukraine that is right incentive for Russia – Zelenskyy

It is precisely stability, predictability of support for Ukraine that is right incentive for Russia – Zelenskyy

14:53 15.04.2025
Foreign partners note approach of Ukrainian military education to NATO standards – Defense Ministry

Foreign partners note approach of Ukrainian military education to NATO standards – Defense Ministry

10:48 10.04.2025
Meloni to do everything to make format of granting Ukraine NATO Article 5 work – Zelenskyy

Meloni to do everything to make format of granting Ukraine NATO Article 5 work – Zelenskyy

16:48 04.04.2025
USA committed to NATO – Rutte

USA committed to NATO – Rutte

15:34 04.04.2025
Rutte: Ukraine's path to NATO irreversible, but we never promise membership would be part of peace agreement

Rutte: Ukraine's path to NATO irreversible, but we never promise membership would be part of peace agreement

15:02 04.04.2025
Sybiha: Ukraine will never accept third country's veto power over its NATO membership

Sybiha: Ukraine will never accept third country's veto power over its NATO membership

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy calls at Three Seas Summit for maintaining pressure on Russia to achieve complete ceasefire

Zelenskyy: Ukraine proposes to strengthen security cooperation in Three Seas format

Trump on peace agreement: We will see what happens over week, we are at final stage

European Commission on ceasefire declared by Russia: Russia can stop killing now, without waiting for May 8

Some 178 military clashes recorded in past 24 hours – General Staff

LATEST

Zelenskyy calls at Three Seas Summit for maintaining pressure on Russia to achieve complete ceasefire

Ukraine, USA to continue discussions on minerals agreement today – media

Zelenskyy: Ukraine proposes to strengthen security cooperation in Three Seas format

Trump on peace agreement: We will see what happens over week, we are at final stage

Govt allocates another UAH 273.7 mln for purchase of school buses

European Commission on ceasefire declared by Russia: Russia can stop killing now, without waiting for May 8

Sanctions do not allow Poroshenko to conclude property division agreement with his wife, so he does it via court – lawyer

Ukraine, Denmark sign memo of cooperation in field of water resources

Relocated plastic surgery clinic from Kyiv region in Ukraine to open in Zakarpattia region

Italian PM: Three-day ceasefire announced by Putin clearly not enough, peace must be just and lasting

AD
AD