Stefanchuk: No one but NATO countries have right to veto Ukraine's path to Alliance

No one but NATO countries have the right to veto Ukraine's path to the Alliance, said the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada, Ruslan Stefanchuk.

"We emphasized that no one but Ukraine and the Alliance countries have the right to veto Ukraine's choice and its path to the Alliance," Stefanchuk said during a joint briefing with President of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly, Marcos Perestrello, on Tuesday.

He asked his colleagues from the NATO PA to continue to support Ukraine on its path to NATO.

According to Stefanchuk, during the meeting with the NATO PA delegation, the problems that Ukraine faces in the context of countering constant Russian aggression were discussed.

In turn, Perestrello recalled that the NATO Parliamentary Assembly supported the Crimea platform before Russia's full-scale invasion, mobilized political support and military assistance in the parliaments of NATO countries, and created a special fund to assist the Verkhovna Rada.

"NATO must continue to play its role by coordinating assistance and training through the new command in Wiesbaden, fulfilling the financial commitments made at the Washington Summit, increasing the interoperability of Ukrainian armed forces with NATO, providing long-term practical support through a comprehensive assistance package, supporting Ukraine's defense industry, and leaving the door open for future membership," Perestrello emphasized.