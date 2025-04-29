Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
10:15 29.04.2025

Thirty-seven enemy UAVs shot down, 47 drone imitators fail to reach targets - Air Force


On the night of Tuesday, the Ukrainian military shot down 37 Shahed-type attack UAVs (and other types of drones) in the east, north, south and center of the country, 47 enemy drone imitators were lost (without negative consequences).

"On the night of April 29, 2025 (from 23:00 on April 28), the enemy attacked with 100 strike UAVs and other types of drone imitators from the areas of Kursk, Millerovo, Orel, Bryansk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk of the Russian Federation, Chauda - Crimea," the Air Force reported on the Teragram channel on Tuesday morning.

The enemy air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare systems and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

As of 08:30, 37 Shahed-type attack UAVs (and other types of drones) have been confirmed downed in the east, north, south and center of the country. Forty-seven enemy drone imitators have been lost (without negative consequences), the report says.

As a result of the enemy attack, Kharkiv, Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk and Kyiv regions suffered.

