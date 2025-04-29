Sanctions do not allow Poroshenko to conclude property division agreement with his wife, so he does it via court – lawyer

Leader of the European Solidarity party, MP of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko is unable to conclude a property division agreement with his wife Maryna Poroshenko due to the imposed sanctions in order to jointly dispose of this property, so the issue of the property division is being resolved in court, politician's lawyer Ihor Holovan said on the sidelines of the Kryzhopil District Court of Vinnytsia region, which is considering the relevant issue at a meeting on Tuesday.

"The illegal sanctions applied to Petro Poroshenko - there is a lot of absurdity there... And there is such a... prohibition on making a transaction... Accordingly, we are talking about the fact that this mass of property, which happened to be owned by the Poroshenko’s family - something needs to be done with it, somehow dispose of it, somehow manage it. And this prohibition on making a transaction prevents Maryna Anatolivna, who is also the owner of these assets, from managing and disposing of her own property," Holovan said.

He noted that there are no sanctions against Maryna Poroshenko, the spouses have joint property, and Maryna Poroshenko has the right to dispose of this property, but the sanctions decree against her husband prevents her from doing so.

"Petro Oleksiyovych does not deny that there is a share of Marina Anatolivna, she can actually dispose of it. But Petro Oleksiyovych does not have the opportunity to conclude an agreement on the division of property, since he would not want to violate this formal illegal sanction decree. Accordingly, he did not agree to conclude an agreement, but agreed that the division of property would take place in court," the lawyer explained.

According to Holovan, Maryna Poroshenko "wrote such a statement." "This case is so simple and the plaintiff's right to receive his share of the property is so obvious that there is no need, and even Petro Oleksiyovych wrote a statement to consider it without his participation," he explained.

When asked how and what property will be divided, the lawyer noted that the couple have "quite large assets," their property structure is quite complex, but "they are now trying to destroy it." "That is, destruction is underway and, accordingly, the rights of the owners are being violated," said Holovan.

As reported, Maryna Poroshenko filed a lawsuit with the court on March 27 of this year to divide the spouses' property. "Since this dispute is of a property nature with the cost of the claim of UAH 17,102,703,811.40, which exceeds the subsistence minimum for able-bodied persons two hundred and fifty times, this case is subject to consideration in the general claim proceedings in a court session with notification [summons] of the parties," the court's ruling of March 28 states.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against Poroshenko by decree of February 12 of this year. These include asset freezes: temporary deprivation of the right to use and dispose of assets belonging to an individual or legal entity, as well as assets in respect of which such an individual may directly or indirectly (through other individuals or legal entities) perform actions identical in content to the exercise of the right to dispose of them; suspension of the performance of economic and financial obligations.

Poroshenko appealed these sanctions in the Supreme Court of Ukraine. At the first hearing on April 17, the fifth president of Ukraine announced that the sanctions imposed against him "are of a preventive nature." Poroshenko and his representatives emphasize that the sanctions were imposed illegally.