Ukraine, USA to continue discussions on minerals agreement today – media

Ukraine and the United States will discuss the agreement on rare earth metals and minerals today at the level of governments and technical teams, the Suspilne publication said with reference to a source in the President's Office of Ukraine.

"As for the signing of the document, it could be very soon, but there is no specific date yet. In particular, technical details remain to be settled, but in general the agreement is almost ready," the source said.

As reported, on April 17, Ukraine and the United States signed a joint Memorandum on an economic partnership agreement, which will open up opportunities for significant investments, infrastructure modernization and mutually beneficial partnership between Ukraine and the United States.