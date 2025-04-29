Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
15:14 29.04.2025

Ukraine, Denmark sign memo of cooperation in field of water resources

2 min read
Ukraine, Denmark sign memo of cooperation in field of water resources
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/s.grynchuk/posts

Minister of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources of Ukraine Svitlana Hrynchuk and Minister for Environment and Gender Equality of the Kingdom of Denmark Magnus Heunicke signed a memorandum of understanding between the departments, the Ukrainian minister reported on her Facebook page.

"We have a long history of cooperation with Denmark before this - including on water supply to the southern regions of Ukraine, as well as on the path of European integration. In order to specify and officially consolidate our cooperation, during COP29 in Azerbaijan, we agreed with our Danish partners to develop such an official document. Today, in Poland, as part of an informal meeting of Ministers of Environment and Climate of the European Union member states, we signed a corresponding Memorandum," she wrote on Tuesday.

The memorandum plans to create a modern system for monitoring water resources in Ukraine, including groundwater. "Given the significant loss of water resources and constant threats due to the war, it is important for us to strengthen this area - to constantly operate with up-to-date data and make quick management decisions. Denmark is ready to support us in this," Hrynchuk wrote.

It is also planned to restore and modernize the water supply and wastewater treatment infrastructure. "Denmark is ready to share experience, as well as assist in developing effective strategies and implementing innovative solutions and technologies," the minister noted.

In addition, attention will be paid to pollution control. "Together with the Danish Environmental Protection Agency, we are already working on the implementation of a number of initiatives to create effective mechanisms for controlling industrial and agricultural pollutants," said Hrynchuk.

During the bilateral meeting, the ministers discussed Denmark's support for reforming Ukraine's water sector according to the best European standards, as well as the importance of attracting the countries' private sector, and therefore new investments in the development of water infrastructure.

Tags: #hrynchuk #denmark

MORE ABOUT

15:52 25.04.2025
Umerov thanks Denmark for funding batch of artillery ammunition for Ukraine

Umerov thanks Denmark for funding batch of artillery ammunition for Ukraine

19:02 23.04.2025
Denmark to allocate over DKK 300 mln for artillery ammunition for Ukraine – Defense Ministry

Denmark to allocate over DKK 300 mln for artillery ammunition for Ukraine – Defense Ministry

20:29 16.04.2025
Denmark considering sending military personnel to Ukraine for short-term exercises

Denmark considering sending military personnel to Ukraine for short-term exercises

14:32 03.04.2025
Denmark announces new military aid package for Ukraine worth DKK 6.7 bln in 2025-2027

Denmark announces new military aid package for Ukraine worth DKK 6.7 bln in 2025-2027

14:51 28.03.2025
Denmark to allocate nearly EUR 40 mln to innovative fund to support Ukraine in military sphere

Denmark to allocate nearly EUR 40 mln to innovative fund to support Ukraine in military sphere

15:00 18.03.2025
More than 90% of what Denmark does for Ukraine is related to weapons and equipment - ambassador

More than 90% of what Denmark does for Ukraine is related to weapons and equipment - ambassador

16:59 14.03.2025
Ukraine's Ecology Minister: NDC 3.0 to define Ukraine's greenhouse gas reduction targets through 2035

Ukraine's Ecology Minister: NDC 3.0 to define Ukraine's greenhouse gas reduction targets through 2035

18:22 10.03.2025
Denmark ready to send peacekeeping troops to Ukraine – media

Denmark ready to send peacekeeping troops to Ukraine – media

17:55 24.02.2025
Denmark delivers 12 F-16 aircraft, rest to be in Ukraine in 2025 – Defense Minister

Denmark delivers 12 F-16 aircraft, rest to be in Ukraine in 2025 – Defense Minister

15:16 24.02.2025
Denmark allocates $280 mln for ammunition for Ukraine, military training - PM's office

Denmark allocates $280 mln for ammunition for Ukraine, military training - PM's office

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy calls at Three Seas Summit for maintaining pressure on Russia to achieve complete ceasefire

Zelenskyy: Ukraine proposes to strengthen security cooperation in Three Seas format

Trump on peace agreement: We will see what happens over week, we are at final stage

European Commission on ceasefire declared by Russia: Russia can stop killing now, without waiting for May 8

Some 178 military clashes recorded in past 24 hours – General Staff

LATEST

Zelenskyy calls at Three Seas Summit for maintaining pressure on Russia to achieve complete ceasefire

Ukraine, USA to continue discussions on minerals agreement today – media

Zelenskyy: Ukraine proposes to strengthen security cooperation in Three Seas format

Trump on peace agreement: We will see what happens over week, we are at final stage

Govt allocates another UAH 273.7 mln for purchase of school buses

Stefanchuk: No one but NATO countries have right to veto Ukraine's path to Alliance

European Commission on ceasefire declared by Russia: Russia can stop killing now, without waiting for May 8

Sanctions do not allow Poroshenko to conclude property division agreement with his wife, so he does it via court – lawyer

Relocated plastic surgery clinic from Kyiv region in Ukraine to open in Zakarpattia region

Italian PM: Three-day ceasefire announced by Putin clearly not enough, peace must be just and lasting

AD
AD