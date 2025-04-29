Ukraine, Denmark sign memo of cooperation in field of water resources

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/s.grynchuk/posts

Minister of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources of Ukraine Svitlana Hrynchuk and Minister for Environment and Gender Equality of the Kingdom of Denmark Magnus Heunicke signed a memorandum of understanding between the departments, the Ukrainian minister reported on her Facebook page.

"We have a long history of cooperation with Denmark before this - including on water supply to the southern regions of Ukraine, as well as on the path of European integration. In order to specify and officially consolidate our cooperation, during COP29 in Azerbaijan, we agreed with our Danish partners to develop such an official document. Today, in Poland, as part of an informal meeting of Ministers of Environment and Climate of the European Union member states, we signed a corresponding Memorandum," she wrote on Tuesday.

The memorandum plans to create a modern system for monitoring water resources in Ukraine, including groundwater. "Given the significant loss of water resources and constant threats due to the war, it is important for us to strengthen this area - to constantly operate with up-to-date data and make quick management decisions. Denmark is ready to support us in this," Hrynchuk wrote.

It is also planned to restore and modernize the water supply and wastewater treatment infrastructure. "Denmark is ready to share experience, as well as assist in developing effective strategies and implementing innovative solutions and technologies," the minister noted.

In addition, attention will be paid to pollution control. "Together with the Danish Environmental Protection Agency, we are already working on the implementation of a number of initiatives to create effective mechanisms for controlling industrial and agricultural pollutants," said Hrynchuk.

During the bilateral meeting, the ministers discussed Denmark's support for reforming Ukraine's water sector according to the best European standards, as well as the importance of attracting the countries' private sector, and therefore new investments in the development of water infrastructure.