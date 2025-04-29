Italian PM: Three-day ceasefire announced by Putin clearly not enough, peace must be just and lasting

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/giorgiameloni.paginaufficiale/

The temporary ceasefire announced unilaterally by Vladimir Putin for three days from May 8 to May 10 does not indicate Russia's desire for an unconditional ceasefire, notes Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

"We support Trump's efforts and are glad that Zelenskyy has expressed his willingness to an unconditional ceasefire, demonstrating that Ukraine also seeks peace. Now Russia must prove the same. Since the three-day ceasefire declared by Putin on the anniversary of the victory in World War II is something else and clearly not enough. And peace must be fair and lasting," Meloni said in an interview with Corriere della Sera, the text of which she published on her Facebook page on Tuesday.

According to her, this means above all "reliable security guarantees". "Italy has long made its proposal: a solution inspired by Article 5 of the Washington Treaty is needed, even outside the NATO Treaty," Meloni said.