Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
17:17 29.04.2025

Trump on peace agreement: We will see what happens over week, we are at final stage

3 min read
Trump on peace agreement: We will see what happens over week, we are at final stage

US President Donald Trump made it clear that he expects events this week that will contribute to the settlement of the Russian-Ukrainian war, and the negotiation process is at the final stage.

“We’ll have to see what happens over the next period of pretty much a week. We’re down to final strokes. And again, this is Biden’s war. I’m not gonna get saddled—I don’t wanna be saddled with it. It’s a terrible war,” Trump said in an interview with The Atlantic magazine, recorded on Thursday, April 24.

Asked in the context of a conversation about the Russia-Ukraine war why he did not have sympathy for the nations oppressed by Russia, as previous American presidents have over the past 100 years, Trump expressed his belief that he did, but "that nation will be crushed very shortly."

“I think I’m saving that nation. I think that nation will be crushed very shortly. It’s a big war machine. Let’s face it. And if it weren’t for me—I’m the one that gave them the Javelins that knocked out the tanks… You know, that was a big moment because, had those tanks gone in, they were 71 miles outside of Kyiv and they were going to take over Kyiv. That was the end of the war; it would’ve ended in one day. And that was one of the reasons it went on,” he said.

“Now, I could also make the case that it’s too bad it went on, because a lot of people have died. A lot more people died in that war than is being reported. Not just soldiers. It’s a lot of soldiers, but it’s a lot of other people too. And, you know, I really can make the case that I’ve been very good because I’m saving that country. The prime minister of Norway—very respected guy—says that if President Trump didn’t get involved, this war would never end. I think I’m doing a great service to Ukraine. I believe that,” Trump added.

At the same time, he suggested that he might speak out "not necessarily on Zelenskyy’s side, but on Ukraine’s side," explaining that he has "had a hard time with Zelenskyy."

Commenting on his post on the Truth Social platform, in which he called on Vladimir Putin to stop, Trump noted that this call could work: "You may be surprised."

When asked whether he was considering providing Ukraine with more weapons to help it maintain its territorial integrity, the US president made it clear that he was primarily considering the option of increasing sanctions pressure. “Doesn’t have to be weapons. There are many forms of weapons. Doesn’t have to be weapons with bullets. It can be weapons with sanctions. It can be weapons with banking. It can be many other weapons,” Trump said.

Tags: #peace_agreement #trump

MORE ABOUT

09:34 28.04.2025
Trump believes Zelenskyy ready to give up Crimea for sake of peace

Trump believes Zelenskyy ready to give up Crimea for sake of peace

15:19 26.04.2025
No continuation of meeting between Zelenskyy, Trump – source

No continuation of meeting between Zelenskyy, Trump – source

14:51 26.04.2025
Zelenskyy on meeting with Trump: Has potential to become historic if we achieve joint results

Zelenskyy on meeting with Trump: Has potential to become historic if we achieve joint results

13:53 26.04.2025
Trump calls for immediate signing of agreement with Ukraine on rare earths, announces progress in peace agreement with Russia

Trump calls for immediate signing of agreement with Ukraine on rare earths, announces progress in peace agreement with Russia

13:52 26.04.2025
Trump calls for immediate signing of agreement with Ukraine on rare earths, announces progress in peace agreement with Russia

Trump calls for immediate signing of agreement with Ukraine on rare earths, announces progress in peace agreement with Russia

11:42 26.04.2025
Zelenskyy, Trump to hold additional talks in Rome – media

Zelenskyy, Trump to hold additional talks in Rome – media

18:53 25.04.2025
Trump: Ukraine won’t be able to join NATO, Crimea will stay with Russia

Trump: Ukraine won’t be able to join NATO, Crimea will stay with Russia

18:05 25.04.2025
Trump: Talks with Russia and Ukraine going well, but the situation is very fragile

Trump: Talks with Russia and Ukraine going well, but the situation is very fragile

12:09 25.04.2025
Trump says USA putting great pressure on Russia, but it will be difficult for Ukraine to return territories

Trump says USA putting great pressure on Russia, but it will be difficult for Ukraine to return territories

11:21 25.04.2025
Trump: No need to worry about supplying Ukraine with Patriot missiles, intelligence if peace agreement reached

Trump: No need to worry about supplying Ukraine with Patriot missiles, intelligence if peace agreement reached

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy calls at Three Seas Summit for maintaining pressure on Russia to achieve complete ceasefire

Zelenskyy: Ukraine proposes to strengthen security cooperation in Three Seas format

European Commission on ceasefire declared by Russia: Russia can stop killing now, without waiting for May 8

Some 178 military clashes recorded in past 24 hours – General Staff

Thirty-seven enemy UAVs shot down, 47 drone imitators fail to reach targets - Air Force

LATEST

Zelenskyy calls at Three Seas Summit for maintaining pressure on Russia to achieve complete ceasefire

Ukraine, USA to continue discussions on minerals agreement today – media

Zelenskyy: Ukraine proposes to strengthen security cooperation in Three Seas format

Govt allocates another UAH 273.7 mln for purchase of school buses

Stefanchuk: No one but NATO countries have right to veto Ukraine's path to Alliance

European Commission on ceasefire declared by Russia: Russia can stop killing now, without waiting for May 8

Sanctions do not allow Poroshenko to conclude property division agreement with his wife, so he does it via court – lawyer

Ukraine, Denmark sign memo of cooperation in field of water resources

Relocated plastic surgery clinic from Kyiv region in Ukraine to open in Zakarpattia region

Italian PM: Three-day ceasefire announced by Putin clearly not enough, peace must be just and lasting

AD
AD