Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
10:36 29.04.2025

Some 178 military clashes recorded in past 24 hours – General Staff

Some 178 military clashes recorded in past 24 hours – General Staff

Over the past 24 hours, 178 combat clashes have been recorded. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Telegram in operational information regarding the Russian invasion as of 8:00 a.m. Tuesday.

"Yesterday, the enemy launched one missile attack on the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas, using one missile and 115 airstrikes, dropping 201 guided aerial bombs. In addition, it carried out 6,010 attacks, including 88 from multiple launch rocket systems, and used 2,858 kamikaze drones for destruction," the General Staff reports.

