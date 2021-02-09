Ukraine to be able to conduct up to 5 mln COVID-19 vaccinations per month – Liashko

Ukraine will be able to conduct up to 5 million vaccinations against coronavirus (COVID-19) disease per month, and if necessary it will be able to increase this number by another 5-7 million, Deputy Minister, Chief State Sanitary Doctor Viktor Liashko said at the All-Ukrainian Forum "Ukraine 30. Coronavirus: Challenges and Responses" on Monday in Kyiv.

"A mobile team can conduct up to 100 vaccinations a day, and a vaccination station - about 30 vaccinations. In total, at the first stage there will be 375 mobile teams, in the future we plan to increase this number to 600. Some 4,250 vaccination stations will be also deployed. Together, mobile teams and vaccination stations can conduct about 4.5-5 million vaccinations per month," he said.

"In case of emergency, we can involve 11,000 vaccination rooms that conduct routine immunization, which will increase the capacity by another 5-7 million vaccinations per month," Liashko said.