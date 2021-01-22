Facts

Zelensky lays flowers at monument to Hrushevsky on occasion of Unity Day

On the Day of Unity, January 22, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky took part in a ceremony honoring the memory of President of the Ukrainian People's Republic Mykhailo Hrushevsky.

Zelensky laid a bouquet of flowers at the foot of the monument to the prominent statesman. A basket of flowers was also installed near the memorial, the presidential press service reported.

The ceremony was attended by Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Dmytro Razumkov, Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal and Head of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak.

In addition, due to the anniversary of the tragic death of the activists of the Revolution of Dignity Serhiy Nigoyan and Mikhail Zhiznevsky, flowers were laid on behalf of the President to the sites of death of the Heroes of Ukraine on Hrushevsky Street in Kyiv, the message reads.

As reported, the Day of Unity was established in 1999 by a decree of the second President Leonid Kuchma, taking into account the political and historical significance of the unification of the UPR and ZUNR in 1919 to create a single council Ukrainian state. In 2011-2013, Ukraine celebrated the Day of Unity and Freedom on this day.

Tags: #zelensky #unity_day
