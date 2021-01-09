Facts

13:26 09.01.2021

Russia records 23,309 new COVID-19 cases, 470 deaths over past 24 hrs - HQ

2 min read
Russia records 23,309 new COVID-19 cases, 470 deaths over past 24 hrs - HQ

The daily rate of new COVID-19 cases in Russia has reached 23,309, and 470 people have died over the past day, the coronavirus response headquarters said in a bulletin on Thursday.

"Russia has recorded 23,309 new confirmed coronavirus cases in the 84 regions over the past 24 hours, including 2,759 cases (11.8%) identified proactively, without any clinical symptoms," the bulletin said.

A declining trend has been noted in the number of new coronavirus cases recorded in Russia daily since the start of the year, as well as in the number of daily fatalities. However, 470 deaths were confirmed on Saturday.

The largest number of new cases is still recorded in Moscow. As many as 4,900 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in Moscow, 74 deaths were confirmed, and 7,302 patients were discharged upon recovery in the past 24 hours, the headquarters said. The highest number of recoveries was recorded in Moscow.

According to the headquarters, Moscow is followed by St. Petersburg and the Moscow region, with 3,006 and 1,184 cases, respectively.

The Chukotka Autonomous District recorded no new cases over the past day.

The cumulative number of new coronavirus cases recorded in Russia has reached 3,379,103, up by 0.7%. Over the entire period of the pandemic, 61,381 people have died in Russia. As many as 2,754,809 patients have been discharged from hospitals, including 23,680 over the past day.

Tags: #covid_19 #russia
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

12:34 09.01.2021
Belarus records 1,767 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

Belarus records 1,767 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

12:02 09.01.2021
Another 44 new cases of COVID-19 detected in Armed Forces per day

Another 44 new cases of COVID-19 detected in Armed Forces per day

11:28 09.01.2021
Ukraine records 4,846 new COVID-19 cases per day, 7,961 people recovered - Stepanov

Ukraine records 4,846 new COVID-19 cases per day, 7,961 people recovered - Stepanov

15:40 08.01.2021
Ukraine on Jan 19-21 to submit first samples to WHO laboratory to detect British strain of COVID-19 – Liashko

Ukraine on Jan 19-21 to submit first samples to WHO laboratory to detect British strain of COVID-19 – Liashko

13:16 08.01.2021
Antiepidemic lockdown starts in Ukraine

Antiepidemic lockdown starts in Ukraine

12:09 08.01.2021
Ukraine sees 5,676 new cases, 5,131 recoveries among COVID-19 patients in past 24 hours – Stepanov

Ukraine sees 5,676 new cases, 5,131 recoveries among COVID-19 patients in past 24 hours – Stepanov

17:23 07.01.2021
Reports of London's alleged easing of sanctions against Russia are another Russian insinuations – Ukrainian MFA

Reports of London's alleged easing of sanctions against Russia are another Russian insinuations – Ukrainian MFA

15:56 07.01.2021
In case of rise in number of COVID-19 patients, city to go into lockdown – Ternopil Mayor

In case of rise in number of COVID-19 patients, city to go into lockdown – Ternopil Mayor

11:22 07.01.2021
Ukraine records 8,997 COVID-19 cases per day, 11,316 people recovered - Stepanov

Ukraine records 8,997 COVID-19 cases per day, 11,316 people recovered - Stepanov

14:37 06.01.2021
COVID-19 cases in Georgia reach 233,879, daily new numbers declining

COVID-19 cases in Georgia reach 233,879, daily new numbers declining

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Explosion occurs in main gas pipeline in Poltava region - Lubnygaz JSC

Ukrainians not registered on wrecked plane in Indonesia - Foreign Ministry

SBU investigates import of contraband vaccine against COVID-19 for Ukrainian officials

Police massively fine entrepreneurs for violating quarantine rules - Ternopil Mayor

Russia-led forced in Donbas violate ceasefire nine times over past 24 hours - JFO HQ

LATEST

Explosion occurs in main gas pipeline in Poltava region - Lubnygaz JSC

Ukrainians not registered on wrecked plane in Indonesia - Foreign Ministry

SBU investigates import of contraband vaccine against COVID-19 for Ukrainian officials

Some 63 violations of lockdown recorded in Lviv region

Ukrainian Embassy checks presence of Ukrainians among Sriwijaya Air plane passengers

Police massively fine entrepreneurs for violating quarantine rules - Ternopil Mayor

Russia-led forced in Donbas violate ceasefire nine times over past 24 hours - JFO HQ

Maryna Poroshenko calls on authorities to provide proper funding for cultural projects

Georgia records 2,058 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 hours - Health Ministry

Threat of avalanches persists in Carpathians - SES

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD