Russia records 23,309 new COVID-19 cases, 470 deaths over past 24 hrs - HQ

The daily rate of new COVID-19 cases in Russia has reached 23,309, and 470 people have died over the past day, the coronavirus response headquarters said in a bulletin on Thursday.

"Russia has recorded 23,309 new confirmed coronavirus cases in the 84 regions over the past 24 hours, including 2,759 cases (11.8%) identified proactively, without any clinical symptoms," the bulletin said.

A declining trend has been noted in the number of new coronavirus cases recorded in Russia daily since the start of the year, as well as in the number of daily fatalities. However, 470 deaths were confirmed on Saturday.

The largest number of new cases is still recorded in Moscow. As many as 4,900 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in Moscow, 74 deaths were confirmed, and 7,302 patients were discharged upon recovery in the past 24 hours, the headquarters said. The highest number of recoveries was recorded in Moscow.

According to the headquarters, Moscow is followed by St. Petersburg and the Moscow region, with 3,006 and 1,184 cases, respectively.

The Chukotka Autonomous District recorded no new cases over the past day.

The cumulative number of new coronavirus cases recorded in Russia has reached 3,379,103, up by 0.7%. Over the entire period of the pandemic, 61,381 people have died in Russia. As many as 2,754,809 patients have been discharged from hospitals, including 23,680 over the past day.