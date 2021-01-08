Facts

16:37 08.01.2021

Zelensky: Iran pleads guilty of downed UIA plane, Ukraine close to punishing those responsible for the tragedy, receiving compensation for victims' families

3 min read
Zelensky: Iran pleads guilty of downed UIA plane, Ukraine close to punishing those responsible for the tragedy, receiving compensation for victims' families

On Friday, on the anniversary of the crash of Ukraine International Airlines (UIA) flight PS752, shot down by Iranian air defense forces near Tehran, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the passenger plane was shot down deliberately, all those responsible for the crime will be brought to justice, and the relatives of the victims will receive compensation.

"No one has any doubts that the lives of 176 civilians on board a peaceful plane were criminally taken away with two missiles. It was impossible not to know then that it was a passenger plane in the air. Not to understand that the first missile hit a non-military target was also impossible. This is already axiomatic data. This is something that was quickly established thanks to the professional work of our security specialists, experts and diplomats. This is what the world community absolutely agrees with," Zelensky wrote on his Facebook page on Friday.

He stressed that all those responsible for this catastrophe will certainly be brought to justice: "In the modern world there is no chance that such a crime will remain without a proper response. There is no statute of limitations for such crimes either."

"Moreover, Iran has already admitted its guilt. And we, obviously, are also moving towards effective punishment of the perpetrators and the receipt of proper compensation for the families of the victims. All this will certainly be done. Because this way is a fair way. Although all this, unfortunately, will never compensate for human losses," Zelensky wrote.

According to him, the crew of the aircraft acted absolutely clearly and according to the rules, did everything professionally, to the last being responsible for the lives of passengers. That also was recognized by all. "The least that the state could do for the memory of our people is to mark them with the titles of Heroes of Ukraine. To forever capture the names of heroes in our history," the president wrote.

According to him, there will be a memorable place "very soon" where relatives of the victims, ordinary citizens, could come to remember, think, sit nearby.

"No matter how much time and effort the negotiation process and all the necessary international work requires, we will receive all the answers and we will definitely receive all the necessary compensation. Today we must sincerely honor the memory of 11 of our citizens, whose lives were taken on that tragic day. And we must sincerely support families who lost their relatives that day," Zelensky wrote.

Tags: #zelensky #iran #uia
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:08 08.01.2021
Ukraine to analyze Iran's technical report on downed UIA plane near Tehran – PGO

Ukraine to analyze Iran's technical report on downed UIA plane near Tehran – PGO

14:06 08.01.2021
Ukraine conducting examination of tablet found at UIA crash site near Tehran – Venediktova

Ukraine conducting examination of tablet found at UIA crash site near Tehran – Venediktova

13:59 08.01.2021
Iran to be held liable to establish justice, ensure payment of compensation to victims' families, affected states - statement

Iran to be held liable to establish justice, ensure payment of compensation to victims' families, affected states - statement

13:30 07.01.2021
Zelensky condemns attack on Capitol

Zelensky condemns attack on Capitol

17:47 06.01.2021
Zelensky instructs law enforcers to check info on importation of smuggling COVID-19 vaccine into Ukraine

Zelensky instructs law enforcers to check info on importation of smuggling COVID-19 vaccine into Ukraine

13:14 06.01.2021
Ukraine within 60 days to submit its comments on Iran's draft technical report on shooting down UIA aircraft – Enin

Ukraine within 60 days to submit its comments on Iran's draft technical report on shooting down UIA aircraft – Enin

16:58 05.01.2021
Zelensky declares UAH 4.6 mln in royalties from Kvartal 95, Kinostolytsia LLC

Zelensky declares UAH 4.6 mln in royalties from Kvartal 95, Kinostolytsia LLC

15:35 05.01.2021
Sandu hopes to discuss regional security, European integration reforms with Zelensky

Sandu hopes to discuss regional security, European integration reforms with Zelensky

15:23 05.01.2021
Iran sends Ukraine report on downed UIA plane – Kuleba

Iran sends Ukraine report on downed UIA plane – Kuleba

12:10 05.01.2021
Zelensky continues to lead presidential rating in Ukraine with support of quarter of voters – poll

Zelensky continues to lead presidential rating in Ukraine with support of quarter of voters – poll

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine on Jan 19-21 to submit first samples to WHO laboratory to detect British strain of COVID-19 – Liashko

Kyiv to adhere to strict quarantine to prevent possible collapse of medical system – Klitschko

Ukraine conducting examination of tablet found at UIA crash site near Tehran – Venediktova

Iran to be held liable to establish justice, ensure payment of compensation to victims' families, affected states - statement

Antiepidemic lockdown starts in Ukraine

LATEST

Ukraine on Jan 19-21 to submit first samples to WHO laboratory to detect British strain of COVID-19 – Liashko

Kyiv to adhere to strict quarantine to prevent possible collapse of medical system – Klitschko

Antiepidemic lockdown starts in Ukraine

Winter quarantine is mitigated and not as severe as spring lockdown – President

Ukraine sees 5,676 new cases, 5,131 recoveries among COVID-19 patients in past 24 hours – Stepanov

Reports of London's alleged easing of sanctions against Russia are another Russian insinuations – Ukrainian MFA

In case of rise in number of COVID-19 patients, city to go into lockdown – Ternopil Mayor

Poroshenko congratulates Biden on confirmation of his victory in Congress, thanks U.S. Republican administration

Ukraine to receive two new patrol boats from United States

Russian-occupation forces in Donbas violate ceasefire five times over past day, no casualties – JFO HQ

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD