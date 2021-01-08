Kyiv to adhere to strict quarantine to prevent possible collapse of medical system – Klitschko

Kyiv will adhere to additional strengthened quarantine restrictions in order to save lives and prevent a possible collapse of the medical system, mayor of the capital Vitali Klitschko has said.

"Kyiv, where the incidence rate remains high, is forced - whether we like it or not - to comply with a lockdown. Yes, the economic consequences of quarantine will be disappointing. We understand how difficult it is for business now ... But today the main thing is the health and life of each of us, our relatives and friends, our friends, the health and lives of Ukrainians. It is very important to prevent a possible collapse of the medical system," Klitschko wrote on his Facebook page.

The Mayor of Kyiv recalled that many other countries had previously introduced strict restrictions, and today they have also extended them.