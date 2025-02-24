Lithuanian President arrives in Kyiv to participate in summit of partner countries on third anniversary of Russian aggression against Ukraine

The President of Lithuania arrived in Kyiv to participate in the summit of partner countries, Gitanas Nauseda reported on the X platform.

"I have just arrived in Kyiv. Exactly three years have passed since the start of Russia’s brutal full-scale military invasion. Ukraine and its people have endured countless hardships but remain proud and unbreakable. I am glad and proud that Lithuania has supported Ukraine in every possible way throughout these years. We will continue to do so," Nauseda wrote.