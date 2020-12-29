Maritime Administration extends navigation on Dnipro until Jan 15, 2021

The State Service of Maritime and River Transport of Ukraine (Maritime Administration) has extended the navigation season on Dnipro River until January 15 next year, the press service of the ministry said on Tuesday, citing Minister of Infrastructure Vladyslav Krykliy.

"The Maritime Administration has extended the river navigation season on Dnipro until January 15, 2021. And if the weather allows in the future, we want to carry out this navigation all year round," the minister's press service quoted him as saying.

The ministry notes that the overhaul of gateways on Dnipro continues. Funding for these projects was achieved through euro funds in the amount of UAH 232.2 million, which were received in early August 2020.