Facts

13:29 29.12.2020

Kuleba confident in Markarova's success as Ambassador of Ukraine to United States

2 min read
Kuleba confident in Markarova's success as Ambassador of Ukraine to United States

Former Minister of Finance of Ukraine Oksana Markarova will be a successful professional ambassador of Ukraine to the United States, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said.

"Kostiantyn Ivanovych himself [Gryschenko, ex-head of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, ex-ambassador of Ukraine to the United States] once taught me and told me: Dmytro, only internal diplomacy is worse than diplomacy. In other words, the one who can do internal diplomacy, can also be a diplomat. These are his words, which he once taught me, for which I am very grateful to him. I am convinced that Oksana Markarova, former Minister of Finance, will be a successful professional Ambassador of Ukraine to the United States," Kuleba said in an interview with The Day newspaper.

He said that perhaps some diplomats are dramatic about this, since they served as head of the diplomatic department in Washington. "But I want us not to fall into hypocrisy. You can criticize this choice. But the question is different. Nobody, except for a small part of the Ukrainian diplomatic community, headed by Kostiantyn Ivanovych, to whom I really have warm feelings and respect, considers Markarova an unworthy candidate for this position," the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine said.

"Yes, she is a former member of the government. But who should be appointed ambassador to the United States? And why can't this be a person who understands America very well, because she interacted with the United States and has a successful experience of interaction? A finance Minister cannot but be a diplomat by definition. I said this right away," Kuleba said.

Tags: #kuleba #markarova
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:47 28.12.2020
Ukraine to continue its path as part of West, its break with 'Russian world' is final – Kuleba

Ukraine to continue its path as part of West, its break with 'Russian world' is final – Kuleba

13:15 25.12.2020
Kuleba: Hungary won't completely block Ukraine's relations with NATO

Kuleba: Hungary won't completely block Ukraine's relations with NATO

13:04 25.12.2020
Kuleba: Occupied Crimea very expensive for Russia, and will be even more expensive

Kuleba: Occupied Crimea very expensive for Russia, and will be even more expensive

12:13 25.12.2020
Kyiv expects interest from U.S. secretary of State-designate toward situation around Ukraine

Kyiv expects interest from U.S. secretary of State-designate toward situation around Ukraine

11:19 25.12.2020
Kyiv counts on China's COVID-19 vaccine

Kyiv counts on China's COVID-19 vaccine

09:02 25.12.2020
Potential of Normandy, Minsk peace processes not exhausted yet - Kuleba

Potential of Normandy, Minsk peace processes not exhausted yet - Kuleba

08:57 25.12.2020
Trump's veto on U.S. defense budget bill won't affect aid to Ukraine – Kuleba

Trump's veto on U.S. defense budget bill won't affect aid to Ukraine – Kuleba

09:05 19.12.2020
Pause in communication with Ukrainian FM due to Kyiv's reluctance to seriously discuss Minsk Agreements - Lavrov

Pause in communication with Ukrainian FM due to Kyiv's reluctance to seriously discuss Minsk Agreements - Lavrov

15:21 16.12.2020
Ukrainian society not ready for calm conversation about Russia, but it is necessary – Kuleba

Ukrainian society not ready for calm conversation about Russia, but it is necessary – Kuleba

18:28 10.12.2020
Ukraine receives artificial lung ventilators donated by Denmark – PM

Ukraine receives artificial lung ventilators donated by Denmark – PM

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

PrivatBank's case starts to move in needed direction – Prosecutor General

Mykytas served with charges on ordering kidnapping of company lawyer – source

Interfax-Ukraine announces schedule for January 1 through January 10, 2021

Dismissal of Tupytsky by investigating judge ruling contradicts Ukraine's Constitution – Constitutional Court

Ukraine to continue its path as part of West, its break with 'Russian world' is final – Kuleba

LATEST

Azerbaijan records 1,101 new COVID-19 cases, 37 deaths in past 24 hours

Kyiv metro to run two hours longer on New Year's Eve

Zelensky convenes NSDC meeting in connection with Constitutional Court situation – Leshchenko

PrivatBank's case starts to move in needed direction – Prosecutor General

Ukrainian Embassy in Croatia urges Ukrainians be careful due to earthquake

Ukrainian MFA fails to meet challenge to receive COVID-19 vaccine rapidly – Yelisieiev

Maritime Administration extends navigation on Dnipro until Jan 15, 2021

Half of Ukrainians experience financial recession over year, third expect better life in 2021 – poll

Bill on capital may not receive required number of votes in Rada – Vereshchuk

Suspicions against Mykytas can be used to block investigation, put unlawful pressure on him – NABU

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD