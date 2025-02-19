Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
16:46 19.02.2025

Markarova names areas in which Ukraine could interest United States, in particular agriculture, defense and energy

2 min read
Ukraine could be an even more important player in the economic sphere, and there are a number of areas in which Kyiv could interest Washington, said Ukrainian Ambassador to the United States Oksana Markarova.

"What exactly can Ukraine offer the United States, what can it interest us in? Firstly, our agricultural sector and everything related to agriculture: seeds, fertilizers, equipment, joint opportunities in these sectors. Even during the war, we continue to feed more than 400 million people around the world," the ambassador said during a discussion at the NV event "Ukraine is Changing the World. Dialogues on Opportunities" online.

She noted that productivity in all subsectors of the Ukrainian agricultural sector is relatively low.

"Additional investments, new technologies and markets can significantly increase food production," Markarova added.

In addition, she noted the Ukrainian defense sector, especially the innovative part, which may be of interest to the United States. The diplomat noted that a number of American companies are already actively cooperating with Ukrainian ones.

The third sector is energy, Markarova noted. The ambassador added that before Russia destroyed half of Ukrainian generation, Kyiv exported Ukrainian electricity.

"With our storage facilities, potential projects for the extraction, storage, and transportation of energy resources, we definitely have the potential to become one of the largest energy hubs in Europe," she said.

The fourth area of interest to the United States, as the ambassador noted, is minerals and mineral resources.

"Some 117 out of 120 that are used in various industries are in Ukraine. Some 22 of the materials that are recognized as critical by the US Department of Energy are also in Ukraine. It is this point from President Zelenskyy's Victory Plan that found a very positive response from President Trump and our partners," Markarova noted.

Separately, she noted the areas of digitalization and IT innovation, where Ukraine has achieved significant progress.

