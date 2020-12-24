Facts

Zelensky extends law on special procedure for local govt in ORDLO

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky signed a law extending the law on a special procedure for local government in certain areas of Donetsk and Luhansk regions [ORDLO] until the end of 2021.

"On December 24, 2020 [the law] returned with a signature from the president," according to the information on the passage of this law on the website of the Verkhovna Rada.

As reported, relevant bill No.4467 was supported by 304 MPs at the meeting on December 15. The bill proposes to extend the operation of the law on a special procedure for local government in certain areas of Donetsk and Luhansk regions until December 31, 2021 inclusive.

On December 12, 2019, the Verkhovna Rada extended for a year, until December 31, 2020 (inclusive) the effect of the law on a special procedure for local government in certain areas of Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

The bill extends for a year the possibility of temporarily introducing a special procedure of local government in certain areas of Donetsk and Luhansk regions, established by Article 1 of the Law of Ukraine on a special procedure for local government in certain areas of Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

The law on the special procedure for local government in ORDLO was adopted by the Verkhovna Rada in September 2014 and entered into force on October 18, 2014 for a period of three years. The document provides that a special procedure for local government in certain areas of Donbas comes into force only "after all the conditions set forth in Article 10 of the law are fulfilled, in particular with regard to the withdrawal of all illegal armed groups, their military equipment, as well as militants and occupation fighters from the territory of Ukraine."

In particular, Article 10 of this law (transitional provisions) establishes that a special procedure for local government is implemented exclusively by local government agency, which will be elected in early elections. This article also spells out the conditions without which the elections in ORDLO are impossible, among the conditions are the withdrawal of illegal armed formations and military equipment from Ukraine, guarantees of free expression of will, observation of elections, including by representatives of international organizations, prevention of illegal interference in the electoral process, observance of the principles of political pluralism and freedom of agitation.

