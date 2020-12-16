Facts

16:18 16.12.2020

Starukh, Boichuk become new heads of Zaporizhia, Ivano-Frankivsk Regional State Administrations

1 min read

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has approved the appointment of new heads of Zaporizhia and Ivano-Frankivsk regional state administrations.

The corresponding decision was made at a government meeting on Wednesday.

In particular, Oleksandr Starukh was approved for the post of head of Zaporizhia Regional State Administration, and Andriy Boichuk for the post of head of Ivano-Frankivsk Regional State Administration.

Starukh has already been the head of Zaporizhia Regional State Administration in 2008-2010.

Boichuk is the founder of the Volunteer Initiatives Center charitable foundation.

Also, the Cabinet approved the dismissal of Vitaliy Bohovin from the post of head of Zaporizhia Regional State Administration due to transition to an elective position.

Tags: #zaporizhia #administrations #ivano_frankivsk
AD
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

13:53 07.12.2020
IFC may allocate $55 mln to Zaporizhia to improve energy efficiency, infrastructure

IFC may allocate $55 mln to Zaporizhia to improve energy efficiency, infrastructure

19:03 25.10.2020
Law enforcers return ballots stolen from polling station in Zaporizhia

Law enforcers return ballots stolen from polling station in Zaporizhia

11:08 19.10.2020
New terminal of Zaporizhia airport opens

New terminal of Zaporizhia airport opens

17:37 07.09.2020
Motor Sich cancels flights between Zaporizhia and Minsk until Sept 30

Motor Sich cancels flights between Zaporizhia and Minsk until Sept 30

16:07 26.08.2020
Filatov leads as mayoral candidate in Dnipro, Buriak – in Zaporizhia – poll

Filatov leads as mayoral candidate in Dnipro, Buriak – in Zaporizhia – poll

17:46 04.08.2020
Intensive care units at two Ivano-Frankivsk hospitals full – municipal authorities

Intensive care units at two Ivano-Frankivsk hospitals full – municipal authorities

10:33 21.07.2020
Wizz Air launches number of flights from Zaporizhia

Wizz Air launches number of flights from Zaporizhia

16:51 28.04.2020
Motor Sich posts 54% rise in consolidated net loss in Q1 2020

Motor Sich posts 54% rise in consolidated net loss in Q1 2020

15:26 24.04.2020
Vitaliy Fedoriv appointed as Ivano-Frankivsk region governor

Vitaliy Fedoriv appointed as Ivano-Frankivsk region governor

16:23 25.03.2020
Five persons diagnosed with COVID-19 in Zaporizhia region – head of regional administration

Five persons diagnosed with COVID-19 in Zaporizhia region – head of regional administration

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Age limit for working in civil service increased to 70 years

Provisions of NABU law in part of procedure for appointing Bureau director become void today, but Sytnyk remains its vested director - Maliuska

Rada starts considering draft state budget-2021 in second reading

For first time, Ukraine is responsible for financial aspects of PCA work in Hague

We not recording threats from Belarus now – Ukraine's State Border Guard Service

LATEST

Russian-occupation forces violate ceasefire twice from midnight – JFO HQ

If elections were held in near future, five parties would enter Rada - poll

Berlin wants good relations with Russia, but does not forget about Ukraine, Navalny case – Merkel

Agreement with UK may commence from Jan 1 - trade representative

Nova Poshta invests UAH 12 mln in opening service center at checkpoint in Novotroitske

No military way to resolve situation in Donbas - Armed Forces' specialist

Ukrainian society not ready for calm conversation about Russia, but it is necessary – Kuleba

Large-scale online conference of Ukrainian ambassadors to take place on Dec 17-22

Rada backs dismissal of Besarab from post of Minister for Veterans Affairs

Age limit for working in civil service increased to 70 years

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD