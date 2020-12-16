Starukh, Boichuk become new heads of Zaporizhia, Ivano-Frankivsk Regional State Administrations

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has approved the appointment of new heads of Zaporizhia and Ivano-Frankivsk regional state administrations.

The corresponding decision was made at a government meeting on Wednesday.

In particular, Oleksandr Starukh was approved for the post of head of Zaporizhia Regional State Administration, and Andriy Boichuk for the post of head of Ivano-Frankivsk Regional State Administration.

Starukh has already been the head of Zaporizhia Regional State Administration in 2008-2010.

Boichuk is the founder of the Volunteer Initiatives Center charitable foundation.

Also, the Cabinet approved the dismissal of Vitaliy Bohovin from the post of head of Zaporizhia Regional State Administration due to transition to an elective position.