Facts

09:32 27.02.2025

Ukrainian city of Zaporizhia receives 12 cogeneration units from intl partners

1 min read

The Ukrainian city of Zaporizhia has received 12 cogeneration units from international partners, bolstering the region's energy security, according to Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhia Regional Military Administration.

As part of the regional energy decentralization initiative, the 12 combined heat and power (CHP) units have been delivered, with six already operational and generating alternative energy.

Additionally, the region expects the arrival of 29 more units. Under an agreement with international donors, Zaporizhia will receive a total of 41 cogeneration units with a combined capacity of 78 MW, significantly strengthening the area's energy infrastructure.

Regional authorities have set a goal of achieving 100 MW of alternative power generation capacity by 2025.

