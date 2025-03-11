Facts

19:58 11.03.2025

Two explosions in Ivano-Frankivsk kill one person, another three wounded

1 min read
One person was killed and three were injured as a result of explosions in the city of Ivano-Frankivsk near the train station on Tuesday evening, said acting head of the Main Directorate of the State Emergency Service in Ivano-Frankivsk region Oleh Kushnyruk.

"At 18:30 today, the rescue service received a message about an explosion that occurred on Pryvokzalna Street, 9. Upon arrival at the scene, the fire and rescue units deployed and it was established at the scene that an explosion of an unidentified object had occurred. One person was killed and three were injured at this address. At that moment, a second explosion was also heard on Pryvokzalna Street, 49," Kushnyruk said on the air of the telethon.

Tags: #ivano_frankivsk #explosion

