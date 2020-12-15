Facts

09:21 15.12.2020

Ukraine's Defense Ministry makes agreements with Turkish companies on supply of corvettes, drones

1 min read
Ukraine's Defense Ministry makes agreements with Turkish companies on supply of corvettes, drones

Minister of Defense of Ukraine Andriy Taran signed agreements with Turkish companies on the transfer of technology and production of corvettes and unmanned attack aircraft systems for the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The Ukrainian Defense Ministry said on its website on Monday, the signing took place within the visit of the Turkish delegation to Ukraine, headed by President of Defence Industries of Turkey Ismail Demir.

According to Taran, first of all, this is about projects designed to radically enhance the combat capabilities of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to improve security in the area of the Black and Azov Seas.

The minister said these are the first in history foreign economic transactions for military goods concluded by the Defense Ministry of Ukraine.

The Defense Ministry said that in October, Taran and Demir signed a memorandum with the intention to start and implement joint projects for the construction of warships, unmanned aerial vehicles and all types of turbine engines.

Tags: #defense #turkey #ukraine
AD
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:37 15.12.2020
For first time, Ukraine is responsible for financial aspects of PCA work in Hague

For first time, Ukraine is responsible for financial aspects of PCA work in Hague

09:15 15.12.2020
Ukraine records 8,416 COVID-19 cases per day, 16,150 people recovered

Ukraine records 8,416 COVID-19 cases per day, 16,150 people recovered

18:14 14.12.2020
Moody's withdraws govt of Ukraine's Ca senior unsecured rating for business reasons

Moody's withdraws govt of Ukraine's Ca senior unsecured rating for business reasons

16:36 14.12.2020
Ukrainian, Israeli scientists to work together to create Israeli vaccine against COVID-19 – embassy

Ukrainian, Israeli scientists to work together to create Israeli vaccine against COVID-19 – embassy

16:31 14.12.2020
Arbitration Panel finds Ukraine's wood export ban illegal, obliges to cancel it - EU Delegation

Arbitration Panel finds Ukraine's wood export ban illegal, obliges to cancel it - EU Delegation

12:50 14.12.2020
Ukraine to attract $170 mln loan from World Bank by late 2020 – Finance ministry

Ukraine to attract $170 mln loan from World Bank by late 2020 – Finance ministry

10:27 14.12.2020
Enhanced quarantine may be introduced in Ukraine before Jan 8 subject to rapid increase of COVID-19 disease – Nemchinov

Enhanced quarantine may be introduced in Ukraine before Jan 8 subject to rapid increase of COVID-19 disease – Nemchinov

09:44 14.12.2020
Number of new COVID-19 cases halves in Ukraine since last week

Number of new COVID-19 cases halves in Ukraine since last week

16:58 12.12.2020
Prosecutor of Hague court announces completion of Ukrainian cases preliminary examination

Prosecutor of Hague court announces completion of Ukrainian cases preliminary examination

16:32 12.12.2020
MFA of Ukraine protests against expansion of Russian 'special economic measures' list

MFA of Ukraine protests against expansion of Russian 'special economic measures' list

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

For first time, Ukraine is responsible for financial aspects of PCA work in Hague

We not recording threats from Belarus now – Ukraine's State Border Guard Service

Russian border guards again unable to provide info on alleged violation of border by Ukraine – border guard service

Aggression of Russia against Ukraine claims more than 14,000 lives - MFA

Cabinet approves list of lockdown restrictions throughout Ukraine from Dec 19

LATEST

Stepanov: About 21 mln Ukrainians from risk groups to be vaccinated free of charge from COVID-19

About 40 policemen injured during rally on Maidan – Kyiv police

Zelensky to attend meeting of Servant of People faction on Tuesday

Rada extends meeting until completion of consideration of state budget-2021

Rada extends law on special procedure for local govt in ORDLO till end of 2021

Border Guard Service detains eight hang-gliders transporting contraband across border over 2020

Poroshenko considers 'General Nazarov's case' as scenario for Russia to avoid responsibility for war crimes

Ukraine regards Russian nationalization of 'Massandra' as war crime - Prosecutor of Crimea

Rada not to adopt state budget for 2021 this week - Kachura

Ukraine considers Russian passports issued to Crimeans as 'documents' from gift shop – Crimean prosecutor

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD