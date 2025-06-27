Ukraine boosts exports of cast iron in tonnes by 45.2% in Jan-May, supplying mainly to USA

In January-May 2025, Ukraine increased its exports of processed cast iron in physical terms by 45.2% year-over-year, to 736,418 tonnes from 507,106 tonnes.

According to statistics published by the State Customs Service on Friday, during the specified period, exports of cast iron in monetary terms increased by 53.2%, to $290.546 million.

At the same time, exports were carried out mainly to the United States (79.11% of deliveries in monetary terms), Italy (10.23%) and Turkey (5.90%).

In the first five months of 2025, the country imported 29,000 tonnes for $55,000 from Brazil (68.52%) and Germany (31.48%), while in January-May 2024, 15 tonnes of pig iron for $35,000 were imported.