Zelenskyy and Duda discuss security situation, state of diplomacy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Polish President Andrzej Duda discussed the security situation, the state of diplomacy and relations between the countries in Kyiv.

“Andrzej and I have just had an important conversation about how relations between our countries will develop further. Of course, we talked about the security situation, the state of diplomacy, our relations and possible solutions at the EU level and coordination with NATO partners," Zelenskyy said during a press conference on Saturday.

“Of course, we talked about the security situation, the state of diplomacy, our relations and possible solutions at the EU level and coordination with NATO partners," Zelenskyy said during a press conference on Saturday.

He noted that Poland is now preparing for the inauguration of the new president, Karol Nawrocki. "We will do everything in our power to ensure that relations between our countries only grow stronger," Zelenskyy added.

In turn, Duda said that he discussed cooperation in the military-industrial complex with the head of the Ukrainian state. According to him, the countries can cooperate in many sectors, in particular in the development of drones.

"We in Poland know that Ukraine is developing its military industry very dynamically. We hope that we will cooperate," Duda added.

He noted that more than 2,000 Polish companies have also expressed their interest in participating in the restoration of Ukraine.