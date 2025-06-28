Zelenskyy on Constitution Day: Ukraine is and will be on earth, Ukrainians are and will be on earth

On the 29th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution of Ukraine, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy made a special video address, recorded on Sophia Square in Kyiv in the presence of Polish President Andrzej Duda and representatives of the diplomatic corps.

“The first word of its first article is ‘Ukraine.’ And this reflects our ultimate goal, our mission. Ukraine is – and will be – on earth. Ukrainians are – and will be – on earth. This is both our goal and our shared duty. It is the mission of everyone for whom Ukraine truly comes first – of those who cannot imagine their lives without Ukraine, and without whom Ukraine can no longer be imagined,” he stated.

Zelenskyy noted that Ukrainians are a nation that consists of citizens who are able to defend what they "believe in and what they strive for."

“We are a state of millions. But for us, millions have never been – and will never be – just a mass of people. This is a nation made up of citizens who have the strength to stand up for what they believe in and what they strive for. And that is precisely why Ukraine stands. Ukraine is millions of names we are proud of. Ukraine is the choice our people make every day. It is millions of actions and feats that, together, are Ukraine,” the head of the Ukrainian state stressed.

He noted that the social contract "between all of us is that Ukraine comes first."

“And the social contract among all of us is this: Ukraine comes first. Ukrainians – our independence, our rights, our dreams – of an entire people – come first. And when we say this, the words carry power. Because these are not words about something abstract – they are about real people, real deeds, and a real path that has been endured. About all of us. About the citizens who breathe life into Ukraine. I congratulate all Ukrainians on the Constitution Day of Ukraine!" the president emphasized.

Zelenskyy also praised all those Ukrainians who do “important things” every day.

“Today, on Ukraine’s Constitution Day, we express our gratitude to everyone who contributes to what truly matters every single day. Those who have been on the front line since 2014. Those who deliver everything that’s needed. Those who brave fire and darkness so that life can go on in our cities and villages. Those who held their position alone for days on end. Those who suffered severe injuries but never lost their spirit – and completed a series of six world marathons. Those who perform the most complex surgeries 24/7, because in the work of saving lives, there is no eight-hour workday – only a round-the-clock need to fight for life. Our warriors, our volunteers, medics, teachers, artists, our athletes, and millions of Ukrainian citizens – all of them are people whose spirit and resilience match the challenges of our time,” the president said.

Zelenskyy noted that we are not alone in defending Ukraine and thanked President Duda and other partners for their support and assistance.

“Standing with us are true friends. Brothers-in-arms. Allied states and entire nations. The Walk of the Brave, located on Constitution Square, is dedicated to their solidarity and commitment to us. The Walk of the Brave that bears the names of those who stood with Ukraine from the beginning and who continue to stand with it now. Among such people is Andrzej Duda – the President of Poland, one of the first to be honored on the Walk of the Brave. He continues to stand with us, and he is here with us today … Thank you for the unity – the unity that the Ukrainian and Polish nations have not lost … And we also thank all the nations of the civilized world for their unity around Ukraine. Unity with Europe. Unity with America. The unity of a world that understands what it means to fight for the greatest constitutional right of any nation: the inalienable right to life. The inalienable right to independence. The inalienable right to live in peace – to live in safety, in progress, in a free Ukraine,” the president stressed.

The President of Ukraine also announced the awarding of the highest state award - the title of Hero of Ukraine - to Junior Sergeant Oleksandr Ivantsov, teacher Volodymyr Zakhliupanyi, medic of the White Angels group Olena Stavytska and Air Force Colonel Viktor Polyvianyi (posthumously).

Those present observed a minute of silence in memory of all the fallen heroes.