Ukraine to continue communication with Trump team – Zelenskyy

Ukraine will continue to communicate with US President Donald Trump's team at the level of ministries and the head of the President's Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"Further, at our level, we agreed that the defense ministers will communicate, as well as the US Secretary of State and the Minister of Foreign Affairs, and at various levels the head of my office and also his colleagues from the American side," Zelenskyy said during a press conference with Polish President Andrzej Duda in Kyiv.

According to him, the First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Economy of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko and the US Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent will discuss economic issues.

Speaking about the meeting with Trump on the sidelines of the NATO summit, the president noted that it was a "good" meeting, during which they discussed a wide range of issues.

"First of all, this concerns the Patriot systems to protect our skies, and other steps related to the negotiation process, as well as the sanction direction, etc., of our bilateral relations after the signing of the relevant agreement," Zelenskyy added.