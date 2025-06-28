Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
16:27 28.06.2025

Ukraine to continue communication with Trump team – Zelenskyy

1 min read
Ukraine to continue communication with Trump team – Zelenskyy

Ukraine will continue to communicate with US President Donald Trump's team at the level of ministries and the head of the President's Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"Further, at our level, we agreed that the defense ministers will communicate, as well as the US Secretary of State and the Minister of Foreign Affairs, and at various levels the head of my office and also his colleagues from the American side," Zelenskyy said during a press conference with Polish President Andrzej Duda in Kyiv.

According to him, the First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Economy of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko and the US Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent will discuss economic issues.

Speaking about the meeting with Trump on the sidelines of the NATO summit, the president noted that it was a "good" meeting, during which they discussed a wide range of issues.

"First of all, this concerns the Patriot systems to protect our skies, and other steps related to the negotiation process, as well as the sanction direction, etc., of our bilateral relations after the signing of the relevant agreement," Zelenskyy added.

Tags: #zelenskyy #trump

MORE ABOUT

17:10 28.06.2025
Zelenskyy awards Duda with Order of Freedom

Zelenskyy awards Duda with Order of Freedom

16:28 28.06.2025
Ukraine to invite Nawrocki – Zelenskyy

Ukraine to invite Nawrocki – Zelenskyy

16:28 28.06.2025
Zelenskyy and Duda discuss security situation, state of diplomacy

Zelenskyy and Duda discuss security situation, state of diplomacy

15:49 28.06.2025
Zelenskyy on Constitution Day: Ukraine is and will be on earth, Ukrainians are and will be on earth

Zelenskyy on Constitution Day: Ukraine is and will be on earth, Ukrainians are and will be on earth

15:33 28.06.2025
Zelenskyy and Duda lay flowers at memorial to fallen heroes of Ukraine

Zelenskyy and Duda lay flowers at memorial to fallen heroes of Ukraine

13:39 28.06.2025
Zelenskyy installs first dpty minister of defense, commander of Ground Forces into Staff HQ – decree

Zelenskyy installs first dpty minister of defense, commander of Ground Forces into Staff HQ – decree

13:12 28.06.2025
Zelenskyy awards Polish President Duda with Order of Freedom

Zelenskyy awards Polish President Duda with Order of Freedom

21:04 27.06.2025
Trump interested in Ukraine's achievements in weapons production – Yermak

Trump interested in Ukraine's achievements in weapons production – Yermak

14:52 27.06.2025
Zelenskyy on results of European Council meeting: Even in times of war, we make decisions that bring us closer to joining EU

Zelenskyy on results of European Council meeting: Even in times of war, we make decisions that bring us closer to joining EU

12:13 27.06.2025
Poroshenko: Our task to get Trump interested in Ukraine's victory

Poroshenko: Our task to get Trump interested in Ukraine's victory

HOT NEWS

Criminal organization led by former dpty mayor of Kharkiv exposed: they’re suspected of embezzling UAH 5.4 mln allocated for fortifications - prosecutor general

Zelenskyy on Constitution Day: Ukraine is and will be on earth, Ukrainians are and will be on earth

Zelenskyy awards Polish President Duda with Order of Freedom

Enemy attacks Ukraine with 23 attack UAVs, 22 neutralized, one hit recorded at one location in Odesa, shot down UAVs fall at eight locations – Air Force

SBU, Special Operation Forces destroy two Russian Su-34 aircraft at Marinovka airfield in Volgograd region, two more damaged

LATEST

Criminal organization led by former dpty mayor of Kharkiv exposed: they’re suspected of embezzling UAH 5.4 mln allocated for fortifications - prosecutor general

SBU special operation: Enemy Pantsir-S1 missile system, three helicopters destroyed

GUR drones hit enemy arsenal facilities in Bryansk – sources

Ukrainian Red Cross helping victims of Russian UAV attack in Odesa

Ukraine to initiate sanctions against countries that buy Russian oil the most – Sybiha

Invaders lose 1,000 people, 131 vehicles in past day – General Staff

Yermak: Modern Constitution is successor of Pylyp Orlyk’s conctitution

Enemy attacks Ukraine with 23 attack UAVs, 22 neutralized, one hit recorded at one location in Odesa, shot down UAVs fall at eight locations – Air Force

Drone attack on Odesa and the region kills two local residents, injures 17 more – prosecutor's office

Russia’s soviet-era stocks of armored vehicles approaching point of diminishing availability – ISW

AD
AD