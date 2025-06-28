SBU special operation: Enemy Pantsir-S1 missile system, three helicopters destroyed

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has dealt another painful blow to the occupiers; on the night of June 27-28, drones of the SBU attacked the Kirovske military airfield in the temporarily occupied Crimea, sources in the SBU told the Interfax-Ukraine agency.

According to the information, fire damage was inflicted on the locations of the aviation component, air defense systems, ammunition storage depots, as well as enemy reconnaissance and attack UAVs.

Available data indicate the destruction of multi-purpose and attack helicopters Mi-8, Mi-26 and Mi-28, as well as the self-propelled anti-aircraft missile and gun system Pantsir-C1.

During the night, a secondary detonation occurred at the enemy airfield.

The SBU is systematically working to reduce the Russian Federation's ability to carry out air strikes on Ukrainian territory. The occupiers must realize that their expensive military equipment and ammunition are not protected anywhere: neither on the line of combat contact, nor in the temporarily occupied territories, nor deep in the enemy's rear.