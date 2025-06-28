Ukraine to invite Nawrocki – Zelenskyy

It is important for Ukraine to maintain a strong dialogue with Poland, so they will invite the newly elected President of Poland Karol Nawrocki, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"You know that it is important for us to maintain a close, strong dialogue between our countries. Of course, we will invite the new president to Ukraine and will be happy if he invites me to Poland. I always respond positively to such invitations," Zelenskyy said during a press conference with Polish President Andrzej Duda in Kyiv.

According to Zelenskyy, the main task in the work between the states will remain the question of how to stop Russia. The president also emphasized the importance of unity between Ukraine and Poland.

"I believe that today in the eastern direction of Europe our union, economy, joint production, co-production, technologies - all this is very important. And it seems to me that we are all interested in this, despite any other issues," he added.