Visegrad Four Ambassadors, Hungarian Consul visit checkpoint in Zolote - State Border Guard Service

Ambassadors of the Czech Republic in Ukraine Radek Matula, the Slovak Republic in Ukraine Marek Shafin, the Republic of Poland in Ukraine Bartosz Cichocki, Hungary in Ukraine Istvan Idyarto and Honorary Consul of Hungary in Luhansk region Serhiy Kyrychenko visited the checkpoint of the entrance-exit Zolote in Luhansk region, according to the press service of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine.

"The visit took place within the framework of familiarization with implementation of projects of the Visegrad Four fund in terms of the security component. At the checkpoint, the delegates were introduced to its infrastructure, the procedure for operation, the passage of citizens through the passage operations during the quarantine period and the conditions of border guards' service," reads the statement released on Friday morning message.

During the visit, the head of Luhansk border guard detachment, Colonel Yuriy Petrov, said that the invaders continue to block access operations from their side and, starting in 2016, Russia-led forces continue to refuse to pass anyone who tried to cross the contact line at this checkpoint.

"The issues of security components within certain humanitarian corridors were also discussed," the Border Guard Service reported.

The ministry said that the humanitarian and security situation in Donbas is not left behind by the international community, "and such visits by representatives of foreign states are extremely important for understanding the situation in the areas affected by the conflict."