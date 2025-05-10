Merz announces strengthening of sanctions against Russia if Putin rejects proposals for 30-day ceasefire

Federal Chancellor of Germany Friedrich Merz announced the strengthening of sanctions against Russia if the proposal for a 30-day ceasefire is rejected, and did not rule out a direct conversation with Vladimir Putin.

"We are calling for a 30-day ceasefire so that peace talks can be prepared during this time. Now the ball is in Putin's court. Putin must respond to this proposal," he said in an interview with Bild during a visit to Kyiv.

The EU, Great Britain and the United States have agreed to increase pressure on Russia if a 30-day ceasefire is not reached after the weekend due to Putin's continued rejection of peace talks.

"Then there will be a massive tightening of sanctions, and Ukraine will continue to receive massive aid. Politically, of course, financial aid, but also military aid," Merz said.

He is confident that the Americans will support such an increase.

"We agreed to propose and demand a 30-day ceasefire during a period during which peace talks can also take place. And also a clear signal: if this fails, the United States will tighten sanctions against Russia," the Chancellor said.

Merz does not rule out a direct conversation with Putin.

"If necessary, if this helps to end this war, I am ready to do a lot. But first we must see whether we can achieve the goal of a ceasefire after this weekend," Merz said.

As reported, French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz arrived in Kyiv on May 10 for a meeting of the "coalition of the willing."