Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
13:44 10.05.2025

Merz announces strengthening of sanctions against Russia if Putin rejects proposals for 30-day ceasefire

2 min read
Merz announces strengthening of sanctions against Russia if Putin rejects proposals for 30-day ceasefire

Federal Chancellor of Germany Friedrich Merz announced the strengthening of sanctions against Russia if the proposal for a 30-day ceasefire is rejected, and did not rule out a direct conversation with Vladimir Putin.

"We are calling for a 30-day ceasefire so that peace talks can be prepared during this time. Now the ball is in Putin's court. Putin must respond to this proposal," he said in an interview with Bild during a visit to Kyiv.

The EU, Great Britain and the United States have agreed to increase pressure on Russia if a 30-day ceasefire is not reached after the weekend due to Putin's continued rejection of peace talks.

"Then there will be a massive tightening of sanctions, and Ukraine will continue to receive massive aid. Politically, of course, financial aid, but also military aid," Merz said.

He is confident that the Americans will support such an increase.

"We agreed to propose and demand a 30-day ceasefire during a period during which peace talks can also take place. And also a clear signal: if this fails, the United States will tighten sanctions against Russia," the Chancellor said.

Merz does not rule out a direct conversation with Putin.

"If necessary, if this helps to end this war, I am ready to do a lot. But first we must see whether we can achieve the goal of a ceasefire after this weekend," Merz said.

As reported, French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz arrived in Kyiv on May 10 for a meeting of the "coalition of the willing."

Tags: #merz #sanctions_against_russia

MORE ABOUT

20:18 09.05.2025
Merz: 30-day ceasefire will be test for Putin

Merz: 30-day ceasefire will be test for Putin

14:51 09.05.2025
Kallas: We hope to adopt 17th package of sanctions against Russia this month

Kallas: We hope to adopt 17th package of sanctions against Russia this month

12:22 09.05.2025
Merz and Trump insist on 30-day ceasefire with Russia

Merz and Trump insist on 30-day ceasefire with Russia

20:27 08.05.2025
Zelenskyy discusses cooperation prospects with Merz

Zelenskyy discusses cooperation prospects with Merz

16:19 08.05.2025
Merz: Issue of sending German troops to Ukraine not on the table yet

Merz: Issue of sending German troops to Ukraine not on the table yet

18:27 07.05.2025
Merz calls on all EU countries to increase defense spending, maintain support for Ukraine

Merz calls on all EU countries to increase defense spending, maintain support for Ukraine

17:49 06.05.2025
Zelenskyy congratulates Merz on his election as German Chancellor

Zelenskyy congratulates Merz on his election as German Chancellor

18:32 28.04.2025
Merz opposes peace in Ukraine on Moscow's terms – media

Merz opposes peace in Ukraine on Moscow's terms – media

10:50 15.04.2025
Merz preparing to visit Ukraine – media

Merz preparing to visit Ukraine – media

13:08 15.03.2025
‘Germany is back’ - Merz on plans for radical spending on Germany's defense, EUR 3 bln in aid to Ukraine

‘Germany is back’ - Merz on plans for radical spending on Germany's defense, EUR 3 bln in aid to Ukraine

HOT NEWS

Starmer: Necessary to expand AFU capabilities, strengthen them, peacekeeping mandate will depend on capabilities and needs

Ukraine receives no official proposals to create buffer zone - Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy: Key elements of security – Armed Forces of Ukraine and support contingent

Zelenskyy: Aid to Ukraine from US coming, intelligence data sharing not stopped, I hope for strengthening sanctions against Russia

Ukraine and Coalition of the Willing demand ceasefire from Russia for 30 days from Monday, otherwise sanctions – Zelenskyy

LATEST

Sullivan responds to criticism of insufficient support for Ukraine under Biden, stresses that real peace is through force

Starmer: Necessary to expand AFU capabilities, strengthen them, peacekeeping mandate will depend on capabilities and needs

Ukraine receives no official proposals to create buffer zone - Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy: Key elements of security – Armed Forces of Ukraine and support contingent

Zelenskyy: Aid to Ukraine from US coming, intelligence data sharing not stopped, I hope for strengthening sanctions against Russia

Ukraine and Coalition of the Willing demand ceasefire from Russia for 30 days from Monday, otherwise sanctions – Zelenskyy

More than 20 leaders of Coalition of the Willing take part in talks on calling for 30-day ceasefire

Coalition of the Willing ready to discuss technical implementation of ceasefire

Rubio and Wadephul discuss ending war in Ukraine – US Department of State

Special Operations Forces receive FPV drones and mobile complexes - Poroshenko transfers aid worth UAH 30 mln

AD
AD