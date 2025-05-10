Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
13:08 10.05.2025

EU supports call for 30-day ceasefire in Ukraine - Kallas

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/kallaskaja/

The European Union joins the call for a complete and unconditional ceasefire in Ukraine for at least 30 days, said EC High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas.

"This pause in hostilities could serve as a vital step toward reducing civilian suffering and allow space for meaningful talks for genuine peace aimed at ending Russia’s war of aggression and restoring a comprehensive, just and lasting peace," said Kallas in a statement on behalf of the European Union.

"The EU remains steadfast in its commitment to a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in Ukraine, grounded in the principles of the UN Charter and international law and welcomes all efforts towards achieving such peace. As in the past, it is now for Russia to show its willingness to achieve peace," the report says.

This statement was supported by other non-EU participants at the informal meeting of EU Foreign Ministers in Lviv on May 9: Moldova, North Macedonia, Norway, Ukraine and United Kingdom.

Tags: #kallas #eu

