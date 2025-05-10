In Kyiv, Zelenskyy and European leaders honor memory of fallen soldiers

Photo: https://www.president.gov.ua

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, First Lady Olena Zelenska, President of France Emmanuel Macron, Prime Minister of Great Britain Keir Starmer, Federal Chancellor of Germany Friedrich Merz and Prime Minister of Poland Donald Tusk honored the memory of fallen Ukrainian defenders on Independence Square in Kyiv.

"The participants of the ceremony placed votive candles at the National Memorial of Remembrance and observed a moment of silence to honor the memory of the fallen warriors," reads the report on the presidential website.

European leaders arrived in Kyiv today to participate in the meeting of the Coalition of the Willing.