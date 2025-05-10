Foreign Ministers of Ukraine and Germany discuss peace efforts, need to increase pressure on Russia

Photo: https://mfa.gov.ua/

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha and the newly appointed head of the German Foreign Ministry Johann Wadephul at a meeting in Kyiv discussed peace efforts and the need to increase pressure on Russia, the Ukrainian Foreign Minister reported.

"I was pleased to meet with Johann Wadephul in Ukraine during European foreign ministers’ visit, which is also one of his first foreign visits as Germany's new Federal Foreign Minister. Germany support is saving Ukrainian lives and strengthening Europe. We are grateful to Germany for being one of the leaders of the Coalition of the Willing," Sybiha wrote on the social network X on Friday.

Sybiha briefed his colleague on the situation on the battlefield and Russia's violation of its own "parade ceasefire".

"I informed about the battlefield situation and Russia’s violations of its own “parade ceasefire”. We discussed peace efforts and the need to put more pressure on Russia to accept a full ceasefire for at least 30 days. We also discussed the bilateral agenda, as well as our next joint steps and contacts at all levels. Ukraine and all of Europe are looking forward to the new German government's decisive leadership," the minister added.