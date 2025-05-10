Von der Leyen: 30-day ceasefire must be implemented without any preconditions, otherwise - tough sanctions

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that a full and unconditional 30-day ceasefire must be implemented without any preconditions.

"Today, the Coalition of the Willing convened. We support the proposal for a full and unconditional 30-day ceasefire. It must be implemented without preconditions to pave the way for meaningful peace negotiations," she wrote on social network X on Saturday.

"The ball is now in Russia’s court. We stand ready to maintain strong pressure on Russia and impose further biting sanctions in the event of a breach of a ceasefire. Our objective is clear: a just and lasting peace for Ukraine, which is vital for security and stability across our continent," she added.