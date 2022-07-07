Over 3,400 enterprises in Luhansk region stop working – local governor

Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion into Ukraine, more than 3,400 enterprises have stopped their activities in Luhansk region, including 479 industrial ones, head of Luhansk regional military administration Serhiy Haidai says.

"Since 2014, the enemy has not made any efforts to develop the territories of Luhansk region under its control. Probably, that is why everything that has been working, building, or creating in the territories controlled by the Ukrainian authorities over the past eight years has been destroyed with such fury. More than 3,400 enterprises, including 479 industrial ones, stopped their activity," Haidai wrote on Telegram on Thursday.

He noted that the property complexes of these enterprises are located in the occupied territories, they "received significant damage, economic losses amount to billions of hryvnias."

"Resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine dated March 20, 2022 No. 326 approved the procedure for determining the harm and damage caused to Ukraine as a result of Russia's armed aggression. This procedure defines 22 main areas in which damage will be assessed, and an approximate list of indicators for them," the head of the regional military administration noted.

According to him, by October of this year, the central authorities should approve detailed assessment methods for each of the areas.

At the same time, Haidai specified that 330 business representatives from Luhansk region had already provided information about the damage from the Russian occupiers.

"We continue to collect information about the harm and damage caused to the business of Luhansk region as a result of Russian aggression. The enemy will be responsible for the destruction of our infrastructure separately. Already today, the authorities are carrying out preparatory work to consider Russia's crimes in international courts. Some 330 entrepreneurs have already provided us with all the information necessary to protect their rights," Haidai stressed.

He added that information on the damage caused to state, municipal and private business entities of Luhansk region must be provided in an online form, which is available at the link: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1xEiSCVS_ffCHgOnyduY19pTQ19PXcWQLWg6HCAmbBbA/edit.

In addition, following numerous requests from entrepreneurs, a questionnaire on damage caused to industrial or commercial buildings has also been prepared, which is available at: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1COjRLe58G2k_oStmNklNg1nG5-R-3tRH6Pmct_1qCk4/edit.