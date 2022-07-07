Economy

12:24 07.07.2022

Over 3,400 enterprises in Luhansk region stop working – local governor

2 min read
Over 3,400 enterprises in Luhansk region stop working – local governor

Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion into Ukraine, more than 3,400 enterprises have stopped their activities in Luhansk region, including 479 industrial ones, head of Luhansk regional military administration Serhiy Haidai says.

"Since 2014, the enemy has not made any efforts to develop the territories of Luhansk region under its control. Probably, that is why everything that has been working, building, or creating in the territories controlled by the Ukrainian authorities over the past eight years has been destroyed with such fury. More than 3,400 enterprises, including 479 industrial ones, stopped their activity," Haidai wrote on Telegram on Thursday.

He noted that the property complexes of these enterprises are located in the occupied territories, they "received significant damage, economic losses amount to billions of hryvnias."

"Resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine dated March 20, 2022 No. 326 approved the procedure for determining the harm and damage caused to Ukraine as a result of Russia's armed aggression. This procedure defines 22 main areas in which damage will be assessed, and an approximate list of indicators for them," the head of the regional military administration noted.

According to him, by October of this year, the central authorities should approve detailed assessment methods for each of the areas.

At the same time, Haidai specified that 330 business representatives from Luhansk region had already provided information about the damage from the Russian occupiers.

"We continue to collect information about the harm and damage caused to the business of Luhansk region as a result of Russian aggression. The enemy will be responsible for the destruction of our infrastructure separately. Already today, the authorities are carrying out preparatory work to consider Russia's crimes in international courts. Some 330 entrepreneurs have already provided us with all the information necessary to protect their rights," Haidai stressed.

He added that information on the damage caused to state, municipal and private business entities of Luhansk region must be provided in an online form, which is available at the link: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1xEiSCVS_ffCHgOnyduY19pTQ19PXcWQLWg6HCAmbBbA/edit.

In addition, following numerous requests from entrepreneurs, a questionnaire on damage caused to industrial or commercial buildings has also been prepared, which is available at: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1COjRLe58G2k_oStmNklNg1nG5-R-3tRH6Pmct_1qCk4/edit.

Tags: #enterprises #luhansk_region

MORE ABOUT

11:47 06.07.2022
Haidai: Despite capture of almost entire Luhansk region, fierce battles taking place in two settlements

Haidai: Despite capture of almost entire Luhansk region, fierce battles taking place in two settlements

10:44 20.06.2022
Control over Metiolkine near Severodonetsk lost – Luhansk regional administration

Control over Metiolkine near Severodonetsk lost – Luhansk regional administration

09:47 27.05.2022
Russian artillery, planes attack Severodonetsk – head of Luhansk Military Administration

Russian artillery, planes attack Severodonetsk – head of Luhansk Military Administration

09:40 17.05.2022
Russian military retreat from Hirske, Zolote, Syrotine with heavy losses

Russian military retreat from Hirske, Zolote, Syrotine with heavy losses

09:32 10.05.2022
As result of shelling of Luhansk region, one person injured - head of regional military administration

As result of shelling of Luhansk region, one person injured - head of regional military administration

10:57 06.05.2022
As result of shelling in Luhansk region, two people killed, houses, infrastructure damaged

As result of shelling in Luhansk region, two people killed, houses, infrastructure damaged

09:28 27.04.2022
Invaders advance in direction of Nyzhnie, Orikhove in Luhansk region

Invaders advance in direction of Nyzhnie, Orikhove in Luhansk region

16:31 20.04.2022
Since start of war, 93 enterprises moved to Lviv region

Since start of war, 93 enterprises moved to Lviv region

19:26 19.04.2022
Quite possible to restore steel enterprises in Mariupol – Illich Steel Works chief

Quite possible to restore steel enterprises in Mariupol – Illich Steel Works chief

19:07 16.04.2022
Russian invaders disrupt evacuation from Lysychansk – Haidai

Russian invaders disrupt evacuation from Lysychansk – Haidai

AD

HOT NEWS

European Parliament supports EC's proposal to provide EUR 1 bln first tranche of new macro-financial aid for Ukraine

Netherlands allocates another EUR 200 mln to help Ukraine through IMF fund – Minister Schreinemacher

Zelensky: Restoration of Ukraine is something that needs to be done now

Ukraine recovery plan already estimated at $750 bln, confiscation of aggressor's assets an important source – Shmyhal

EIB proposes new EU-Ukraine Gateway Trust Fund for recovery of Ukraine

LATEST

European Parliament supports EC's proposal to provide EUR 1 bln first tranche of new macro-financial aid for Ukraine

NEURC intends to cut norms for molar oxygen fraction in natural gas to develop Ukraine's biomethane market

ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih warns govt about threat of shutdown due to 70% increase in railway tariffs

Inclusion of nuclear energy, gas in green taxonomy by European Parliament to allow abandoning Russian energy - minister

Some $76.8 mln collected in two months of United24 work - Fedorov

Ukraine's GTS ready to work in 'zero' transit conditions – GTSOU head

Philip Morris faces unfounded claims from govt agencies in Ukraine – CEO

Sales of salt in Silpo chain quadruple, of vinegar triple, and of sugar double in June

Court rules to seize corporate rights of Brocard Ukraine

Philip Morris may become adviser, partner in country's post-war recovery – CEO

AD
AD
AD
AD