Estonia transfers equipment and machinery to psychological units of Ukraine's Emergency Service

The Estonian Rescuers Association has transferred equipment, machinery and other equipment to the psychological units of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Sumy and Kharkiv regions and emergency workers in Poltava region.

"Among the transferred assistance are minibuses, a set of technical equipment, autonomous energy sources, searchlights, special kits for working with children in crisis conditions, elements of mobile psychological assistance points, etc.," the service reported on Telegram on Saturday.

"Thank you for the titanic work that you have done all this time! Thank you for the help and incredible support," head of the service Andriy Danyk emphasized the importance of this support.

He emphasized that this aid, including the cars, came at an extremely important moment, and thanked the Estonian people for their consistent support from the first days of the full-scale war.

The head of the Estonian Rescuers Association, Piia Kallas, expressed solidarity with the Ukrainians.

"You are protecting the values that are important in Estonia and Europe. And we also want to be protected. So thank you very much and all the Ukrainian rescuers. We are very proud of you!" she said.