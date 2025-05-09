Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
19:14 09.05.2025

Person killed, another injured in airstrike in Sumy region – local authorities

Photo: https://t.me/sumskamiskarada

On Friday, the Russian occupation army bombed the village of Manukhivka in Novoslobidska community, killing one person and injuring another, Head of Sumy regional military administration Oleh Hryhorov said.

"The enemy launched airstrikes on the village of Manukhivka in Novoslobidska community at around 15:30… Unfortunately, an 85-year-old woman died. My condolences to her family and friends. A 49-year-old man was also injured," the official said on his Facebook page.

According to the administration's head, two households hit by Russian air bombs were destroyed.

