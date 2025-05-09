Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
19:10 09.05.2025

Stefanishyna: Today, agreement with EU member states and European Commission is that we will open all negotiating areas simultaneously


Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration, Minister of Justice of Ukraine Olha Stefanishyna announces an agreement with the member states of the European Union and the European Commission that all negotiating areas on Ukraine's accession to the European Union will be opened simultaneously.

"All our negotiations are taking place simultaneously. And the agreement with the member states, with the European Commission today is that we will open all negotiating areas simultaneously. This decision is not prohibited by any European norms, but such a possibility never occurred to us. We opened it primarily because we are strong as a state," Stefanishyna said on the national telethon on Friday.

The Deputy Prime Minister noted that there is currently one EU member state that does not want to conduct any negotiations regarding decisions on Ukraine’s further advancement towards EU membership, but the government is in dialogue with Hungary, and it may be possible to achieve a result.

As reported, Stefanishyna announced the negotiations between the Ukrainian and Hungarian delegations planned for May 12 in Uzhgorod, based on the results of which she will be able to say whether further dialogue with Hungary is possible or whether this is an imitation.

