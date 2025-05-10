Ukrainian pavilion DAKH: Vernacular Hardcore opened at Biennale Architettura 2025 in Venice

Photo: https://mindev.gov.ua

Ukraine has opened its pavilion DAKH: Vernacular Hardcore at the 19th International Architecture Biennale (Biennale Architettura 2025: Intelligens. Natural. Artificial. Collective), which will be held in Venice from May 10 to November 23, an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent reports.

"In times of adaptation, architecture is in the spotlight. In times of adaptation, architecture must rely on different forms of intelligence: natural, artificial and collective. In times of adaptation, architecture must embrace different generations and different disciplines, from exact sciences to art. In times of adaptation, architecture must rethink authorship and become more inclusive. Architecture must become as flexible and dynamic as the world for which we are currently designing," emphasized its curator Carlo Ratti at the opening of the Biennale Architettura 2025.

The opening of the Ukrainian pavilion took place with the participation of the First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska, who officially presented the Ukrainian exposition to the world online.

The Ukrainian official delegation was also represented by First Deputy Minister of Communities and Territories Development of Ukraine Alena Shkrum. She opened the pavilion on behalf of Deputy Prime Minister for Reconstruction - Minister of Communities and Territories Development of Ukraine Oleksiy Kuleba and the Ministry of Development, which is responsible for Ukraine's participation in the architectural biennale.

"Our pavilion this year is more sincere, deep and bright than ever. This is the architecture of resistance. The architecture of memory. The architecture of the future," Shkrum noted.

She noted that the word "dakh" itself is almost impossible to translate into English, because neither roof nor ceiling convey what it means for Ukrainians to have a "roof" over their heads during wartime.

"For us, "dakh" is not just an architectural element. It is about protection, and it is about home, it is about the house and our shelters, about the metaphorical and the real," Shkrum said.