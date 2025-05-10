Macron, Starmer, Merz, Tusk arrived in Kyiv for meeting of '"coalition of the willing'

Photo: https://t.me/suspilnenews

French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz arrived in Kyiv for a meeting of the "coalition of the willing."

The leaders were met at the capital's train station by head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak and Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha.

Sybiha expects "important decisions and further cementing of European solidarity in support of Ukraine."

In particular, at the meeting of the "coalition of the willing," the leaders will discuss a permanent ceasefire in Ukraine.

"We are glad to welcome the coalition of the willing in Kyiv. There is a lot of work, many topics for discussion. We must end this war with a just peace. We must force Moscow to agree to a ceasefire," Yermak wrote on Telegram.