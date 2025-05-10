Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
12:27 10.05.2025

Yermak discusses ceasefire and prospects for peaceful settlement with Rubio


Yermak discusses ceasefire and prospects for peaceful settlement with Rubio

Head of the Presidential Office of Ukraine Andriy Yermak held a conversation with US Secretary of State and Advisor to the US President on National Security Marco Rubio and discussed with him the issue of a ceasefire and prospects for a peaceful settlement.

"I held an important conversation with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and representatives of the administration of the President of the United States of America in continuation of yesterday's [May 8] contact between our leaders, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump. This was Marco Rubio's first call after his appointment as Acting National Security Advisor to the US President. In addition to him, the discussion was attended by special representatives of the US President Stephen Witkoff and General Keith Kellogg. The Ukrainian side was also represented by Defense Minister Rustem Umerov," the post on Telegram says.

As the head of the President's Office noted, the main attention was paid to the issue of the ceasefire and the prospects for a peaceful settlement.

"The main attention was paid to the issue of the ceasefire and the prospects for a peaceful settlement. We specifically focused on the importance of implementing the points agreed upon by our presidents. We highly appreciated the ratification by the Verkhovna Rada of the Economic Partnership Agreement with the United States. This is a historic document that opens a new stage in our relations and creates additional opportunities for strengthening Ukrainian-American cooperation," Yermak emphasized.

He thanked the partners for their constant support and constructive dialogue in the most difficult times.

