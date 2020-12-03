Facts

09:32 03.12.2020

Zelensky appoints ex-head of Kherson regional administration Husev as director of Ukroboronprom - decree


Zelensky appoints ex-head of Kherson regional administration Husev as director of Ukroboronprom - decree

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has former head of Kherson Regional State Administration Yuriy Husev as director of the Ukroboronprom State Concern.

"To appoint Husev Yuriy Veniaminovych as director general of the State Concern Ukroboronprom," says the text of the decree No. 532/2020 of December 3, published on the website of the head of state.

As reported, Husev served as head of the Kherson regional administration since July 13, 2019, and on December 2, 2020, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine approved a draft presidential decree on his dismissal due to his transfer to another job.

From August 30, 2019 to October 6, 2020, Ukroboronprom was headed by the former Minister of Economic Development of Ukraine Aivaras Abromavichus. After his dismissal, Ihor Fomenko became the acting general director of the state concern, who held the position of deputy general director for production at Ukroboronprom.

