Ukroboronprom to create joint venture with Rheinmetall for production of artillery ammunition

The German company Rheinmetall and the Ukrainian Defense Industry Joint Stock Company signed a Memorandum of Cooperation on Tuesday on the possibility of creating facilities for production of artillery ammunition on the territory of Ukraine.

"The full-scale war has proven that the need for artillery shells is huge, and the existing capabilities of enterprises are not enough to fully cover it. Therefore, each new ammunition plant, each new production line are critically important for providing the army. We must use all opportunities to create such facilities," said Oleh Huliak, General Director of Ukroboronprom.

As reported, in June 2024, the first workshop for the repair and production of armored vehicles of the first joint venture of Ukroboronprom and Rheinmetal began operating.