18:42 27.11.2020

Zelensky appoints Hrynevetsky as Odesa Regional State Administration's head – decree

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has appointed Serhiy Hrynevetsky as Head of Odesa Regional State Administration.

According to the press service of the head of state, the president signed relevant decree No.520/2020 on November 27.

"Handing over a service certificate during a meeting at the President's Office, Volodymyr Zelensky expressed hope that the region will develop, since it is native to Serhiy Hrynevetsky, and he, like no one else, knows all the issues and needs of the region," the press service said in the statement.

Serhiy Hrynevetsky was born in 1957 in the village of Luzhnyky, Tarutynsky district, Odesa region. In 1979 he graduated from the Odesa Technological Institute of the Refrigeration Industry (mechanical engineer).

He was a MP of Ukraine of the sixth and seventh convocations, a deputy of Odesa Regional Council since November 2020, head of Odesa Regional State Administration from 1998 to 2005.

As reported, on November 4, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine approved the dismissal of Maksym Kutsy from the post of head of Odesa Regional State Administration.

