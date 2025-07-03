Interfax-Ukraine
19:16 03.07.2025

Attack on Odesa port is barbaric war crime, part of Russia's targeted campaign against economy and agriculture of Ukraine – Sybiha

Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha called for a decisive international response to the barbaric Russian attack on the Odesa port, including clear condemnation and actions to increase pressure on the aggressor and strengthen Ukraine.

“Russia brutally attacked Odesa port, deliberately striking civilian infrastructure and a foreign cargo ship. At least two people were killed and six injured, including two Syrian citizens. This is a barbaric war crime,” Sybiha said on X.

He stressed that the Russian Federation rejects all attempts to achieve a ceasefire and promote peace, and only intensifies terror, and therefore must immediately face increasing pressure.

The foreign minister stressed that this strike is not an isolated incident; rather, it is part of a targeted campaign by Russia against the economy and agriculture of Ukraine, as well as global food security and freedom of navigation.

“We urge a strong international response to this barbaric strike, including clear condemnations and actions to put more pressure on the aggressor and strengthen Ukraine. Moscow must understand that such actions will not be tolerated,” the minister urged.

