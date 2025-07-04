Prices in primary housing market of Odesa in H1 2025 increase by 19% - LUN

Apartment prices in Odesa showed the largest increase in the primary housing market of Ukraine in the first half of 2025 - up to $1,130/sq m, which is 19% more compared to the same period last year, the real estate portal LUN reported.

According to analytical data from LUN, the top five cities where prices for new buildings increased the most in January-March 2025 also included Mykolaiv (+8%, to $700/sq m), Ternopil (+7%, to $740/sq m), Chernihiv (+7%, to $750/sq m) and Lutsk (+7%, to $930/sq m).

At the beginning of July, the most expensive city in terms of price per square meter remains Lviv ($1,370/sq m), where the price in June 2025 increased by an average of 2% compared to June 2024 and by 5% since the beginning of the year. In Lviv region, prices increased by 10% and 6%, respectively, to $890/sq m.

Apartments in new buildings in Kyiv increased in price by 3% compared to June 2024 and 2% from the beginning of the year and reached $1,290/ sq m. In Kyiv region, prices increased by 8% from the beginning of the year, to $820/ sq m.

Ivano-Frankivsk showed an increase of 10% in June 2025 to June 2024 and 3% for six months, reaching $850/ sq m. At the same time, in Ivano-Frankivsk region, apartments in new buildings rose in price here by 19%, for six months - by 9%, to $880/ sq m.

LUN notes that in Dnipro, prices for new buildings have hardly changed year-on-year: "plus" 1% in June 2025 to June 2024, but "minus" 1% to January 2025 – to $1,070/sq m. A similar situation has developed in Kharkiv: "minus" 5% to June 2024 and "plus" 5% to January 2025 – $660/sq m.