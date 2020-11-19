Facts

10:18 19.11.2020

Ukrainian delegation to TCG proposes to hold extraordinary meetings of working subgroups

The Ukrainian delegation to the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) appealed to the Russian side with a proposal to hold extraordinary meetings in three working subgroups.

"We propose to convene an extraordinary meeting of the TCG working subgroups on security political and humanitarian issues. We assure of our readiness to work 24/7 to expedite the consideration of issues that have been on the agenda of the relevant working subgroups of the TCG for many months, and for the adoption of the relevant decisions by the Trilateral Contact Group," the Ukrainian delegation to the TCG said in the Telegram channel on Thursday.

