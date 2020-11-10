Russian side blocks checkpoint's work in Donbas – Ukrainian delegation to TCG

On Tuesday, entry-exit checkpoints started operation on the contact line in Donetsk and Luhansk regions on the Ukrainian side of the contact line, but the Russian side blocks work and does not let people pass, the Ukrainian delegation for participation in Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) said on the Facebook page.

"Let us remind that today at 08:00 the Ukrainian side opened for work the entry-exit checkpoints in Hnutove, Maryinka, Mayorske (Donetsk region), Stanytsa Luhanska, Schastia, Zolote. The Russian side blocks work and returns citizens to the side of the contact line controlled by Ukraine," the delegation said.

According to the information, the talks continue, "there are positive signals," which are supported by the OSCE representatives.

At the same time, the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine also said that the occupation forces refused to pass all those who tried to cross the contact line at the Schastia entry-exit checkpoint.

"Now all the persons who today were registered by the border guards at the Schastia entry-exit checkpoint to enter the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine , have returned due to the refusal to let them through by representatives of illegal armed groups," the service said.

Thus, six people, including two children, returned by bus, which was provided to the citizens by the Ukrainian authorities. Two more people returned on their own. "Now there are no more people wishing to leave for the temporarily occupied territory at the Schastia entry-exit checkpoint. Not a single person has arrived from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine to this entry-exit checkpoint," the Ukrainian border guard service said.