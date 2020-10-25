Russia reports another 16,710 COVID-19 cases, 229 deaths in past 24 hours - operative HQ

Russia has seen 16,710 new coronavirus infections and 229 coronavirus-related deaths over the past 24 hours, the operative coronavirus response headquarters said in a bulletin on Sunday.

"Russia has seen another 16,710 confirmed cases of novel coronavirus infection in 84 different regions over the past 24 hours, of which 4,456 (26.7%) are proactively identified cases with no clinical manifestations," the operative headquarters said.

On Saturday, Russia recorded 16,521 new coronavirus cases, a slight decline compared to Friday, when this country saw 17,340 new cases.

The highest disease rates are still being recorded in Moscow. The number of new COVID-19 cases identified in the Russian capital during the last 24-hour period was as high as 4,455.

Another 68 coronavirus patients have died in the city over the past day. Moscow has reported 2,614 full recoveries over the past 24 hours, the operative headquarters said.

Cumulatively, the Russian Federation has recorded 1,513,877 COVID-19 cases (+1.1% over the past day), with the infection spreading across 85 regions. As many as 26,050 patients with coronavirus have died and 1,138,522 have recovered, including 7,704 in the past 24 hours," it said.