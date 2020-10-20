Facts

18:26 20.10.2020

Economic ties with Ukraine are just as important as security issues – Ambassador of UK to Ukraine

2 min read
Economic ties with Ukraine are just as important as security issues – Ambassador of UK to Ukraine

The introduction of the post of the UK Prime Minister's Special Envoy for Trade with Ukraine is a very important signal that economic relations with Ukraine are as important to the United Kingdom as security issues, Ambassador of the UK to Ukraine Melinda Simmons has said.

"The fact that we have Special Envoy of the Prime Minister for Trade with Ukraine Baroness Meyer is a very important signal that economic relations are as important to us as security issues. I expect that she (Baroness Meyer) will give time communicating with UK businesses about what this deal actually means and then working to develop a relationship between UK and Ukraine entrepreneurs," Simmons said in an exclusive interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

The ambassador said the agreement on political cooperation, free trade and strategic partnership between the UK and Ukraine, signed during the visit of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to London, is historic, since for the first time it defines the breadth and scope of the partnership between the two countries in the future.

"And the word 'partnership' is especially important here. The document is more than a trade deal, although it is a very important part of it. The treaty recognizes that both countries contribute to bilateral relations. For me, it is a signal of Ukraine's maturity as a democratic state. The United Kingdom is strengthening its support for the security and economic development of Ukraine. At the same time, Britain has a lot to learn from Ukraine, including, unfortunately, how to deal with a hybrid conflict," the diplomat said.

Simmons said from next year this trade deal would replace the Association Agreement between Ukraine and the EU in our relations, when its effect would cease to apply to Britain with the end of the transition period after leaving the EU. The British ambassador stressed that regardless of whether it is inside the EU or outside, the relationship between the United Kingdom and Ukraine does not change. The difference is that outside the EU, Britain can have much more direct communication with Ukraine, and this is largely about trade.

"The most important thing is that it is not only about trade. We took the opportunity to leave the EU to write down what our partnership will look like in the future, including trade, but beyond that, about political issues and values our countries share," she said.

Tags: #ambassador #simmons #uk #ukraine
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:40 20.10.2020
Ambassador of UK to Ukraine: Russia needs to leave Donbas, return Crimea to Ukraine

Ambassador of UK to Ukraine: Russia needs to leave Donbas, return Crimea to Ukraine

16:52 20.10.2020
British delegation to visit Ukraine to familiarize with border procedures, procedure for issuing documents – ambassador

British delegation to visit Ukraine to familiarize with border procedures, procedure for issuing documents – ambassador

16:19 20.10.2020
Factoring reform could address market gap in receivables finance in Ukraine estimated at EUR 1.5-3.4 bln – EBRD

Factoring reform could address market gap in receivables finance in Ukraine estimated at EUR 1.5-3.4 bln – EBRD

15:44 20.10.2020
British ambassador positively assesses Ukrainian authorities' achievements in fight against corruption

British ambassador positively assesses Ukrainian authorities' achievements in fight against corruption

09:29 20.10.2020
Record of daily mortality and recovery from COVID-19 beaten in Ukraine, 5,469 people fall ill per day - NSDC

Record of daily mortality and recovery from COVID-19 beaten in Ukraine, 5,469 people fall ill per day - NSDC

19:18 19.10.2020
Iran, Ukraine resume talks on downed passenger plane case

Iran, Ukraine resume talks on downed passenger plane case

13:19 19.10.2020
Head of State Tax Service expects smaller lag from budget receipt plan for 2020 from UAH 10 bln to UAH 5 bln in Oct

Head of State Tax Service expects smaller lag from budget receipt plan for 2020 from UAH 10 bln to UAH 5 bln in Oct

11:46 19.10.2020
Ukraine wants to clarify circumstances of missile destruction of UIA aircraft in second round of negotiations - Enin

Ukraine wants to clarify circumstances of missile destruction of UIA aircraft in second round of negotiations - Enin

13:13 17.10.2020
Ukraine reports all-time high of COVID-19 cases, 6,410, 109 deaths

Ukraine reports all-time high of COVID-19 cases, 6,410, 109 deaths

19:12 16.10.2020
Ukraine, Turkey sign number of agreements on military, defense cooperation after meeting of Zelensky, Erdoğa

Ukraine, Turkey sign number of agreements on military, defense cooperation after meeting of Zelensky, Erdoğa

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ambassador of UK to Ukraine: Russia needs to leave Donbas, return Crimea to Ukraine

We are all actively working to make meeting of leaders in Normandy format possible – German Ambassador

U.S. to broaden sanctions concerning vessels working on Nord Stream 2 pipeline - State Department

British ambassador positively assesses Ukrainian authorities' achievements in fight against corruption

Culture Ministry recommends reading book 'Vasyl Stus Case,' to buy part of future edition for national libraries

LATEST

Heads of security agencies of Ukraine, Lithuania and Poland intensify cooperation in 'Lublin Triangle' format – Danilov

We are all actively working to make meeting of leaders in Normandy format possible – German Ambassador

U.S. to broaden sanctions concerning vessels working on Nord Stream 2 pipeline - State Department

Culture Ministry recommends reading book 'Vasyl Stus Case,' to buy part of future edition for national libraries

Zelensky expects model of insurance medicine from ministry, Rada committee

'The world is tired of Ukraine' phrase disappeared at intl level, dialogue with number of countries has been forged – Zelensky

Ukraine starts to construct two naval bases to protect Black Sea region – Zelensky

Zelensky: We should introduce new philosophy – Ukraine as a country is ready for anything

Zelensky: Govt to release state audit soon

Representatives of EU, UK, Canada, Turkey are ready to join 'Crimean platform' format – Zelensky

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD